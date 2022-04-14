How to build your own squadron in No Man's Sky: OUTLAWS

Hello Games and No Man's Sky are at the center of discussion in the gaming industry right now as the persistence of the company is truly something to admire. With the latest update titled Outlaws, Hello Games is preparing for numerous new adventures in space.

The latest update in version 3.85 shows the darker side of the player's journey, which allows everyone to access a special underworld hub and smuggle contraband goods. However, one of the primary features of this update is the ability to create squadrons.

They can be found all across the system, who will be joining players in their fight against fugitives in space. This article aim to break down the process that goes into creating a squadron.

How to create squadrons in the new No Man's Sky: OUTLAWS update

Step 1:

Freighter ship in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

To get things started, you will need a Freighter inside the game. These enormous space ships are similar to a home base for players and include huge storage alongside Fleet command rooms. To get your hands on one, simply jump from one system to another and look for a floating Freighter.

Simply board the ship and talk to the captain. The captain will show you the price of the Freighter that you are on, and from there it is a simple purchase. However, one player can have only one Freighter at a time.

Step 2:

Freighter Fleet management console (Image via No Man's Sky)

Once you are inside your Freighter, go to the main bridge and access your Fleet management console. From there, click on the second option that shows up. It is called 'Manage Squadron,' which will lead you to the slot selection screen for squadron pilots. Each slot will require a total of 800 Nanites to unlock.

Manage Squadron screen (Image via No Man's Sky)

The second slot will further require more Nanites, which will be 3500. The third slot will require a total of 7500 Nanites and the last slot will require 10,000.

Step 3:

Lifeform who can be a potential pilot for a player's squadron (Image via Hello Games)

For the next step, you will need to hire pilots for your squadron. They can be found on your Freighter once they land or on any space station that is not abandoned or controlled by pirates.

Recruiting pilots can be done either in a trading post or in a planetary archive. Once you have finished hiring pilots for your squadron, go back to your Fleet management console on your bridge.

Pilot screen in the console (Image via Hello Games)

You can even upgrade your pilot to S if any one of your hired squadron members is Class A or lower.

Step 4:

Summoning squadron (Image via Hello Games)

Once you have finished managing all of your squadron members, you can summon them wherever you want while traveling in space. Simply head over to the 'Summon Squadron and Freighter' option and summon your hired pilots.

Squadron after being summoned (Image via No Man's Sky)

Regardless of the number of pilots you have, they will all join you in fighting fugitives across space.

