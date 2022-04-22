How to get Storm Crystals in No Man's Sky

Players in No Man's Sky are given a myriad of options to generate credits. The number of materials and resources available to collect in the game is astounding, from well-known elements to Walker Brains. Everything has a price tag, though some items are worth more than others.

One type of resource that players should consider farming are Storm Crystals, especially early on during their journey in No Man's Sky. They can fetch a great price, but are equally useful as a crafting material.

Whether players need Storm Crystals for a quick buck or for crafting, finding them isn’t all that difficult. Here’s how one can obtain Storm Crystals in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky: Where to get Storm Crystals and what they’re used for

Other than Crystal Fragments and Derelict Freighters, the primary way to obtain Storm Crystals in No Man's Sky is on planets with extreme weather patterns. It isn’t a 100% guarantee, but the odds are in your favor of finding them on the aforementioned planets than those that are not.

Another feature of extreme weather celestial bodies are the signs of activated minerals, especially when a storm is brewing. Activated materials come in a few varieties such as:

Copper

Cadmium

Emeril

Indium

It’s worth noting that not all deposits of the above materials are “activated.” It will say “activated” copper or “activated” cadmium, so on and so forth. You can save yourself plenty of legwork by finding an extreme weather planet with one of the four activated materials. Otherwise, skip the planet if it has one but not the other.

These are consistently hazardous environments that whittle away a player’s life support. Protection is key, so bring along upgrades that directly combat the type of hazard you’ll be up against, whether it’s radiation, heat, or otherwise. Alternatively, cruising around in the ship is always an option, too.

What you’ll want to wait for is a storm and, ideally, nighttime. Storm Crystals are large pillars of white, which are far easier to see at night. Don’t forget to use the Visor to spot the yellow electricity marker on your HUD. After obtaining a few Storm Crystals, they can be used in craft for:

Antimatter Reactor

Environment Control Unit

Icarus Fuel System

Warp Hypercore

Out of the four, the Warp Hypercore is the most useful in No Man's Sky. It’s better as a fuel capacity, specifically for the hyperdrive in your starship.

