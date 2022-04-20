What is the No Man's Sky coordinate exchange?

No Man's Sky has seen its ups and downs, but the playerbase has ensured its survival.

The community that adores the Hello Games creation has taken the space exploration game to new levels since its launch, and the coordinate exchange is just another huge step.

The No Man's Sky coordinate exchange is a project created by the community and organized through a subreddit. It asks, as a massive database that compiles information on the locations of creatures, for ships, and more.

The No Man's Sky coordinate exchange

This is a featured image for the coordinate exchange's Subreddit (Image via Hello Games / NMSCE)

The coordinate exchange, known in the community as the abbreviation NMSCE, is a completely third-party system. Travelers can discuss their discoveries and trade coordinates to share what they've found.

It was created on June 8, 2017 by a user named x_Muzzler_x. Since then, it has grown to be the second largest community for No Man's Sky, with just under 200,000 members at the time of writing.

Here are all the categories that players can find information on in the database:

Multi-tools

Bases

Farms

Fauna

Flora

Planets

Freighters

Frigates

Starships

With every update that the game sees, players work endlessly until everything is discovered and the community has knowledge regarding the new locations, creatures or items.

Web App

The primary focus is on the aforementioned subreddit, but the coordinate exchange has its own web application and database that users from the community can access.

The web app provides advanced search features. Users can search for specific ships, creatures, and other discoveries. They can also add new items to the database and it will automatically send them to the subreddit.

Discord

Another interesting facet is the Discord feature used by the community. In the No Man's Sky coordinate exchange Discord server, players can interact even more and discover the game's secrets.

There is a channel that acts as a rideshare service like Uber and Lyft. Players can request rides to different locations throughout the various galaxies and is even run by a player-made company known as PanGalactic StarCabs.

It even provides a way for players to exchange their friend codes or see tweets from the developers in order to stay up to date on what changes may be coming to the game.

