How to obtain a Freighter in No Man's Sky

Starships in No Man's Sky come in various shapes and sizes, and with the latest OUTLAWS update, there are now starships with solar sails. But those starships are small and meant for one person, though great to twirl nonetheless.

Players wanting to go bigger can live out their dream as the captain of a massive Freighter in the game. And yes, NPCs can be recruited to fill spots aboard the Freighter.

The benefits of owning a Freighter are immense. Unfortunately, it leads to Freighters being quite expensive. Even the lowest class, which is C-class, can cost upwards of five million Credits. Thankfully, a free Freighter can be obtained in No Man's Sky, and here's how.

No Man's Sky: Where to get a Freighter for free

As players jump from star system to star system, they're bound to come across friendly Freighters. These can be boarded, and a conversation can be had with the captain of the ship. More importantly, the discussion of purchasing the Freighter is an option. However, a free Freighter can be obtained by:

Step 1 : Jump between nearby systems. You'll get a distress call at some point, one that calls for aid regarding an attack on a Freighter. It takes around five jumps to force the encounter.

: Jump between nearby systems. You'll get a distress call at some point, one that calls for aid regarding an attack on a Freighter. It takes around five jumps to force the encounter. Step 2 : Engage in a space battle to defend the Freighter under attack. Naturally, it's the result of space pirates.

: Engage in a space battle to defend the Freighter under attack. Naturally, it's the result of space pirates. Step 3 : Once the battle is over, board the Freighter and speak to the captain of the ship.

: Once the battle is over, board the Freighter and speak to the captain of the ship. Step 4: The captain will offer you the Freighter for free. However, you will decline this offer.

You must decline to force a second encounter that ends with you owning a better Freighter in No Man's Sky. The first one will only ever have a maximum of 19 storage slots, while the second free Freighter comes with 24 storage slots. Follow steps 1 through 4 again, only this time accept the second Freighter you help defend.

There are several benefits to owning a Freighter in No Man's Sky:

Storage

Acts as a mobile base (and buildable pieces)

Summoning exocrafts

Starship parking

One of the greatest benefits of having a Freighter is the Freighter Command Room. From there, frigates can be sent on an expedition to pick up valuable items. Whenever you come across a frigate starship in space, speak with the captain and see if they'd like to join your fleet in No Man's Sky.

