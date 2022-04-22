How to wear a cape in No Man's Sky

No two Traveller’s are alike in No Man's Sky. A player’s own character might be humanoid in nature, but ultimately ambiguous. Some are bird-like, such as the Gek or mechanical in nature like the Korvax. The point is: No Man's Sky allows for a great deal of customization.

Players can alter their body shape, choose various colors and secondary hues, alter the look of their jetpack, and even the way their suit looks. And that’s not all: HelloGames just released a huge content update dubbed 'Outlaws.'

With the new update, players can now wear a cape that flows heroically in the wind, along with a stylish hood to match. Should one wish to add a cape to their armory, here’s where to obtain a hood and cape in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky: How and where to get a cape and a hood

To find and equip the cape in No Man's Sky, fly to the nearest space station and visit the Appearance Modifier. If there's one at your personal base, that's also an option. In the Appearance Modifier, follow along and:

Step 1 : In the Customization menu, choose the Backpack tab.

: In the Customization menu, choose the Backpack tab. Step 2 : Navigate to the 'Capes' section, just below 'Backpack Style.'

: Navigate to the 'Capes' section, just below 'Backpack Style.' Step 3: Pick a cape to wear and save.

With that being said, here are a few tidbits to learn about the cape:

It replaces your backpack

It adheres to your color scheme.

You may also notice that your jetpack seems to disappear entirely, but it’s still present, just a lot smaller. Players still have access to the ability to use their jetpack.

Another fact to note is that there are two available capes: The Flowing Cape and the Outlaw Cape. The Flowing Cape is unlocked by default, while the Outlaw Cape is unlocked via the Outlaws’ Expedition Six, The Blighted. Unfortunately, the hood is not unlocked by default.

Obtaining the Shroud of Freedom, the new hood appearance item, isn’t as straightforward. You will have to travel between star systems, via their starship, that aren’t controlled by pirates. A questline can be picked up via the Starship Communicator.

The mission itself leads you to a random planet where logs can be downloaded. Follow through with the rest of the quest, but be sure to challenge the Voice of Freedom when it appears.

Upon receiving the Shroud of Freedom, equip it at the nearest Appearance Modifier. It’s worth noting that the Shroud of Freedom only applies to the humanoid Traveler in No Man's Sky.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul