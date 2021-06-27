Top 5 space game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The Steam Summer Sale brings massive discounts on all games from June 24th to July 8th 2021.

Steam has risen to be the biggest PC distribution marketplace, and the annual Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition for PC players to pick up new games at a discount. From action-adventure to sci-fi to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

While space is the final frontier, many talented developers have provided players with the opportunity to venture and conquer the vast space.

Here are the best space game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games (Hello Games)

Price: ₹899/-

Included: Foundation, Pathfinder, Atlas Rises, NEXT, The Abyss, Visions, the 2.0 BEYOND update, Synthesis, Living Ship, Exo Mech, Desolation, and the 3.0 update, ORIGINS, Next Generation, Companions, Expeditions and Prisms.

Hello Games’s No Man Sky was panned for failing to live up to its promises during launch. Since then, the developers have added everything promised and more.

The Outer Worlds Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle

Developer: Obsidian (Xbox)

Price: ₹2,461/-

Included: The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon, Murder on Eridanos, and all DLCs

Obsidian is well known for developing the RPG masterpiece Fallout New Vegas, and The Outer Worlds proves Obisidian’s credibility to that fame. With the sequel just announced, there is no better time to check out one of the RPG masterpieces of the recent era.

EA Star Wars Tripple Bundle

Developer: Dice, Motive, and Respawn (EA)

Price: ₹2,740/-

Included: Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.

While not all of EA’s Star Wars games are the best, Jedi Fallen order by Respawn and Squadrons by Motive are some of the best. While Battlefront II has panned heavily for predatory microtransactions and pay-to-win systems, over the years the developers have improved the game to be one of the best Star Wars multiplayer games.

Dead Space Pack

Developer: Visceral Games (EA)

Price: ₹919/-

Included: Dead Space, Dead Space 2, Dead Space 3, and Dead Space 3 Awakening

Dead Space takes the player through a survival horror experience in a spaceship. With rumors of a potential new Dead Space game growing every day, there is no better time to jump on to the series.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: Bioware (Electronic Arts)

Price: ₹3,319/-

Included: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all DLCS

Mass Effect Trilogy is considered to be one of the best RPG series of all time. The player follows the story of Commander Shepard as he/she leads the crew of Normandy across space.

These are some of the best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2021, but players can check out more in the Steam Store.

Edited by Gautham Balaji