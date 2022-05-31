5 must-buy indie games from the ongoing Annapurna Interactive Steam sale

A new weekly Steam sale is here. This time it is from the acclaimed indie publisher Annapurna Interactive. The American company is behind some of the most popular indie games. As such, they have a good presence on PC and Steam.

Many of their published games are narrative-driven, cinematic experiences. At the same time, they are still very polished and immersive experiences that are must-plays for those who enjoy gripping tales and unique concepts. So here are our picks of five indie games to buy from the current Steam sale.

These are also some of the best indie games ever on Steam

1) Sayonara Wild Hearts (40% off)

Developed by Swedish indie studio Simogo, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a fresh take on the on-rails action genre. Players control a heartbroken girl who must restore harmony to the world with the power of the divine arcana.

This must be done by facing off against antagonistic groups in varied music-based set pieces and eventually getting their hearts.

Each scenario features levels with its own minigames, themes, and boss fights. In a nutshell, it’s an entertaining heartwarming arcade game of self-love and acceptance, injected with energetic electro-pop music.

2) Outer Wilds (40% off)

Mobius Digital's 2019 sci-fi exploration game turned many heads when it was announced. Obsidian's sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds is not to be confused. This game sees players stuck in a 22-minute time loop in a solar system.

As unnamed astronauts, they must explore the sandbox and unearth the cause behind the anomaly. With puzzles to solve, a ship to navigate, and planets to explore, Outer Wilds presents a sense of discovery as the players progress further and further as their knowledge expands with each reset.

3) The Pathless (50% off)

Abzu developer Giant Squid took to the skies with this 2020 action-adventure exploration game. Set in a cursed world, players must navigate a Hunter and her eagle companion to find a cure. The highlight here is the fluid traversal, made possible by the dash mechanic with some flight via the eagle.

But most of the time will be spent gliding across lush landscapes and checking out points of interest for collectibles. For those itching for mapless and organic exploration, this might be it.

4) Journey (50% off)

The acclaimed PS3 exclusive from Thatgamecompany came to Steam in 2019. This peaceful journey is about exploration and can be played co-op. While there is a story to be told, there are no cutscenes or dialogues to punctuate to accompany the experience here.

Just vast stretches of sand and ruins hide secrets for players to discover. As the title suggests, it is more about the journey and the memories made throughout than the goal. It may not appeal to everyone, but this is a gem worth checking out for some.

5) What Remains of Edith Finch (70% off)

While walking simulators on Steam are often looked down upon for being "lazy", some can be truly effective tales in portraying moving narratives. That is the case with Giant Sparrow's What Remains of Edith Finch.

Believing her family is cursed, Edith Finch returns home to learn about the past of her family members, all of whom died horrible deaths. This adventure sees players explore each member's rooms and consecutively learn their past, reliving what they went through in exaggerated set-pieces.

Those who despise walking sims might still want to give this one a shot because the rich and emotional story is worth experiencing by everyone.

