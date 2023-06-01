Genshin Impact 3.7 usage rate: Most popular teams and characters in Spiral Abyss

Players struggling with the incredibly polarizing Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 might wish to see the most popular teams and characters. This article will use Akasha Data as a source. Akasha Data is a Chinese website with over 1,000 players' information for this type of content. Note that the following details are subject to change in the upcoming weeks as more gamers play through the Spiral Abyss.

Also, this usage rate data is specifically for Floor 12. Floor 11 would have different metrics. Most players tend to struggle with Floor 12 over its predecessors, so it's worth looking at the following usage rates to see what's working and what isn't.

Most popular teams in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss

Some recorded data for Spiral Abyss Floor 12's most popular teams (Image via Akasha Data)

The ten most popular teams for Floor 12 based on Akasha Data's sample for usage rates are as follows:

Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Nahida Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe Zhongli + Hu Tao + Yelan + Nahida Xiangling + Bennett + Tartaglia + Kazuha Xingqiu + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida Bennett + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Raiden Shogun Xingqiu + Zhongli + Hu Tao + Nahida Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Kazuha Xiangling + Bennett + Yelan + Nahida

However, remember that the above teams merely beat Genshin Impact 3.7's Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Most of them have a Full Star Rate % of 90+. For example, the tenth composition here (Xiangling + Bennett + Yelan + Nahida) had a 100% Full Star Rate %.

By comparison, the first-place team for popularity (Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Nahida) only had a Full Star Rate % of 97.27. Also, most of the lineups tended to be almost exclusive to one-half of Floor 12, with only a few, such as Childe International and Raiden National, being prevalent in both halves.

Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss

The sample size is 1,039 here (Image via Akasha Data)

Character usage rate typically follows a similar pattern to team usage rate. Here is the relevant data based on a sample size of 1,039 different accounts:

Nahida: 92.2% Kazuha: 82.3% Bennett: 81.2% Xingqiu: 64.3% Yelan: 61.4% Xiangling: 60.6% Zhongli: 59.9% Baizhu: 53.2% Kokomi: 44% Raiden Shogun: 40.5% Alhaitham: 37.3% Hu Tao: 35.2% Yae Miko: 34.2% Ayaka: 29.9% Shenhe: 28.3% Kuki Shinobu: 25.4% Nilou: 22.2% Wanderer: 21.7% Tartaglia: 17.4% Ayato: 17.1%

The top 20 most used characters for Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss are largely the same as the early 3.6 Spiral Abyss data, with the biggest differences are some characters' placements were shifted around, and Baizhu is here. Nahida is once again on top, with her usage rate being noticeably higher than Kazuha's and everybody below him.

Genshin Impact 3.7's Floor 12 is infamously difficult to the point of several casual players and even streamers complaining about it. If one is struggling to clear this content, perhaps the above teams and characters could be used as a reference for what is working.

