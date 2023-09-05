The second phase of Genshin Impact version 4.0 has begun, and Freminet has finally made his debut in the game. He is a 4-star Cryo character who uses a Claymore as a weapon. He plays the role of the main DPS unit in the team. Interestingly, his kit allows him to deal both Cryo and Physical DMG to the enemy. Thus, there are a couple of ways to build him, and it also opens up a lot of weapon and artifact options for him.

This Genshin Impact article will showcase some of the best builds for Freminet both as a Physical DPS and a Cryo DPS unit. This will also include some F2P options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Best Freminet builds, artifacts, and weapons

Best artifact options for Freminet

1) 4-pc Pale Flame

Pale Flame set (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-pc set of Pale Flame is Freminet's best option as a Physical DPS unit. It will give him a good amount of Physical DMG Bonus as well as a massive ATK% boost. Below are the stats that Genshin Impact players must prioritize on each piece.

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Physical DMG Bonus

Physical DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

2) 2-pc Pale Flame + 2-pc Bloodstained Chivalry

Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry (Image via HoYoverse)

A 2-pc mix match of Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry is also a decent option for a Physical DPS build for Freminet in Genshin Impact. Both sets give a 25% Physical DMG Bonus from its 2-pc set, so he can get a massive 50% damage bonus. Here are the stats to prioritize for him:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Physical DMG Bonus

Physical DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

3) 4-pc Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer (Image via HoYoverse)

Blizzard Strayer is the best option for Freminet as a Cryo DPS unit in Genshin Impact. It will give him a good Cryo DMG bonus as well as a ton of CRIT Rate, allowing travelers to focus more on CRIT DMG. Here are the stats players should aim for:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Sub-stats: CRIT DMG/ATK%/ER%

4) 2-pc Blizzard Strayer + 2-pc Any ATK%

Blizzard Strayer and Shimenawa's Reminiscence (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another 2-pc mix match set with Blizzard Strayer and any other set that provides ATK%, such as Gladiator's Finale or Shimenawa's Reminiscence. This will give Freminet a decent Cryo DMG Bonus as well as an attack boost. These are the best stats for Freminet's artifacts:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, Er%

5) 2-pc Pale Flame + 2-pc Blizzard Strayer

This is for a hybrid Freminet build (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can also go for a hybrid build with both Physical and Cryo DMG bonuses with these stats:

Sands: Atk%

Atk% Goblets: Physical/Cryo DMG Bonus

Physical/Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

Best weapon options for Freminet

1) Song of Broken Pines

This is Freminet's best option (Image via HoYoverse)

No matter what build players choose for Freminet, Song of Broken Pines will remain his best choice in Genshin Impact. It provides a Physical DMG bonus and a ton of ATK from its passive.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

Wolf's Gravestone provides a lot of ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone is among the best Claymores in Genshin Impact and also a really nice option for Freminet. The weapon provides a ton of ATK boost to the wielder from its passive and normal stats.

3) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine is a Battle Pass weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is one of the best 4-star weapons in the game and can be obtained from the Battle Pass. It provides a really good amount of CRIT Rate from its secondary stats and also significantly increases the user's damage.

4) Tidal Shadow

New Fontaine craftable weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Tidal Shadow is a new craftable weapon in Genshin Impact. It is a nice F2P option for Freminet as it increases the user's attack every time they are healed by a significant amount.

5) Snow-Tombed Starsilver

STS is a craftable weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (STS) is another forgeable weapon and a nice F2P option for Freminet. It provides a good amount of Physical DMG Bonus and works well with his kit.