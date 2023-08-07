Genshin Impact Fontaine craftable weapons and their stats

In the recent 4.0 Special Program, Genshin Impact officials have revealed tons of new weapons coming to Fontaine. This article will primarily focus on new craftable ones which will be permanently added in the new patch update. Players must be aware that all craftable weapons are 4-star weapons that are tailored for the character based on that region.

This is a great opportunity for F2P players or low-spenders to obtain great weapons for their accounts. Although developers have yet to officially reveal the stats for these craftable weapons, leakers are sharing them with the Genshin Impact community. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact 4.0: All about Fontaine's craftable weapons & stats

Revealed in 4.0 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's highly anticipated Fontaine region will introduce five new forgeable weapons. These were revealed in the recent 4.0 livestream, but officials have yet to reveal how we will obtain all the blueprints. Here is a quick overview:

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

(Sword) Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

(Claymore) Rightful Reward (Polearm)

(Polearm) Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Song of Stillness (Bow)

Given below are briefs about all these 4-star weapons, along with their base stats and passive abilities shared by reliable leakers.

Finale of the Deep

Fontaine's craftable sword (Image via ambr.top)

Finale of the Deep is an upcoming forgeable sword in the version 4.0 update. Here is a quick overview:

Level/ Stats Base Stats Secondary Stats (ATK%) Level 01 119 10.6% Level 90 565 27.6%

The sword's weapon passive, An End Sublime, can increase the wielder's ATK by 12% for 15 seconds when an Elemental Skill is used. This can be triggered every 10 seconds. The passive also grants a Bond of Life effect when Elemental Skill is cast and provides healing as well as a flat ATK bonus.

Tidal Shadow

Fontaine's craftable claymore (Image via ambr.top)

Similar to Finale of the Deep, Tidal Shadow is another ATK-based forgeable weapon that will be available in Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Here is a quick overview:

Level/ Stats Base Stats Secondary Stats (ATK%) Level 01 109 10.6% Level 90 510 41.3%

Its passive, White Cruising Wave, increases ATK when the wielder is healed. The weapon passive will also trigger when the wielder is not on the field.

Rightful Reward

Fontaine's craftable polearm (Image via ambr.top)

Fontaine will introduce another forgeable polearm (Black Tassel being the first one) with HP% secondary stats. Here is a quick overview:

Level/ Stats Base Stats Secondary Stats (HP%) Level 01 119 10.6% Level 90 565 27.6%

The Tip of the Spear passive allows the wielders to restore energy when the character is healed. This effect will trigger once every 10 seconds in Genshin Impact, even when the character is off-field.

Flowing Purity

Fontaine's craftable catalyst (Image via ambr.top)

Here is an overview of the upcoming forgeable catalyst in Genshin Impact:

Level/ Stats Base Stats Secondary Stats (ATK%) Level 01 119 10.6% Level 90 565 27.6%

The weapon's passive primarily provides an elemental DMG bonus to the wielder. Its passive also grants the Bond of Life effect which will provide additional elemental damage based on the health cleared.

Song of Stillness

Fontaine's craftable bow (Image via ambr.top)

Lastly, here is an overview of the upcoming forgeable bow in the Fontaine region:

Level/ Stats Base Stats Secondary Stats (ATK%) Level 01 109 10.6% Level 90 510 41.3%

With the help of its Benthic Pulse passive, the wielder will deal 16% more DMG for eight seconds after being healed in Genshin Impact. Even when the character is not on the field, this can still be activated.