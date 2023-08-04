Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream summary: Fontaine trailer, release date, Lyney, Lynette, Freminet banners, and much more

Genshin Impact's Special Program for the upcoming Fontaine expansion just concluded with multiple new announcements. As usual, new characters and events will be implemented with the new expansion, alongside the highlight of Fontaine being the underwater mechanics. With three new characters and two reruns, players will have a lot to show for their Primogems as well.

The following article will summarize every significant point from the 4.0 live stream, starting with character banners to bosses, events, and new gear pieces.

Every significant content and announcement from Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program

1) Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer

The recent showcase kicked off with the much-awaited trailer, showcasing all the upcoming playable characters, and the ones featuring in the Archon Quest of 4.0. Aside from the playable siblings including Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet, other characters such as Clorinde, Charlotte, and Navia will also make their appearance.

Given above is the official trailer for v4.0.

2) Banner order and release dates

Event wish preview (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the new playable characters have been confirmed to be from Fontaine. Much to a player's interest, all three of them, including Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, are blood-related. The following are the banner order and characters in each phase:

First phase: Lyney and Yelan (5-star characters), and Lynette (4-star).

Second phase: Zhongli and Tartaglia (5-star characters), and Freminet (4-star).

The first phase of Fontaine starts on August 16, with the second phase on September 7.

3) New bosses

The new region will also come with two new field bosses, namely Icewind Suite and Emperor of Fire And Iron. Readers interested in their gameplay can tune in to the Special Program given below.

While its drop materials remain unknown, players can expect new characters and their talents to have requirements tied to these specific materials.

4) New events

Mega Meka Melee (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are all the upcoming events in Genshin Impact 4.0, alongside their rewards:

Mega Meka Melee flagship event: Crown of Insight, elemental crystals for ascension, Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, Sanctifying Essence, and a free Bennett.

Crown of Insight, elemental crystals for ascension, Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, Sanctifying Essence, and a free Bennett. Relic Records, Creation of the Hydro Nation: Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP materials, and Mora.

Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP materials, and Mora. Studies in Light and Shadow, A Fontaine of Enhancement: Primogems, talent level-up materials, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

Primogems, talent level-up materials, Mora, and Hero's Wit. Verdict of Blades: Primogems, talent level-up materials, weapon ascension materials, weapon enhancement ores, and Mora.

Primogems, talent level-up materials, weapon ascension materials, weapon enhancement ores, and Mora. Ley Line Overflow: Double rewards from ley lines in the open world.

5) Free Lynette

Free Lynette (Image via HoYoverse)

After v4.0 goes live, the game will feature a new event page called "The Curtain Never Falls on Magic." Here, every Traveler with Adventure Rank 25 or above will be able to pick up a free version of the new 4-star Anemo Sword unit, Lynette.

6) New weapons and artifacts

Forgeable weapons (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact battle pass will have 10 weapons in the pool, adding five new weapons alongside the existing ones. The name of the craftable weapon types from 4.0 onwards is as follows:

Finale of the Deep Sword.

Tidal Shadow Claymore.

Rightful Reward Polearm.

Flowing Purity Catalyst.

Song of Stillness Bow.

Lyney's signature weapon will be a 5-star Bow, called The First Great Magic. The name of the five new battle pass weapons will include:

Wolf Fang Sword.

Talking Stick Claymore.

Ballard of the Fjords Polearm.

Sacrificial Jade Catalyst.

Scion of the Blazing Sun Bow.

New artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, regarding the new Artifact set, the Golden Troupe and Marechaussee Hunter will be live.

7) Optimizations and quality-of-life

Party setup (Image via Genshin Impact)

In terms of QoL, players will be given access to separate underground maps, tied to both the minimap and the overall satellite view. In addition, a new party setup screen will be implemented with unique character animations, alongside a spectator system on TCG matches.