Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, Fontaine trailer, and release date countdown

Genshin Impact will finally release the highly anticipated Fontaine region in the upcoming version 4.0 update. This will be the first official patch for the Hydro Nation in the game, and it is expected to go live on August 16, 2023, in less than four weeks. On that note, the developers will also conduct a Special Program that will be streamed live 10 to 12 days before the new update is released.

Many Genshin Impact players are looking forward to the livestream because the officials will tease more locations in Fontaine, new Archon Quests, and the upcoming banners. Travelers can find the expected Special Program and version 4.0 release date schedule in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,

Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,

Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...



The actors have taken the stage, the audience have taken their seats,… Overture Teaser: The Final Feast | Genshin ImpactEnjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...The actors have taken the stage, the audience have taken their seats,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Genshin Impact will conduct a Special Program before version 4.0 is released, in which the officials will reveal all the upcoming content, such as the new events, banners, and quests. Travelers can also expect a new trailer during the livestream revealing more details about the upcoming Fontaine region, similar to the Sumeru promotional video.

As mentioned, the Special Program is usually streamed live 10 to 12 days before the version update, so it should be done on or around August 4, 2023. The developers will also share three redemption codes during the livestream worth 300 Primogems and other in-game items, so travelers should watch out for them.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 update date and countdown

HoYoverse is yet to officially announce the release date for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 update, but travelers can expect the new patch to go live on August 16, 2023. The new update will be released across all servers simultaneously, and the above countdown indicates the time left until the new update is released, so travelers can refer to this to keep track of the update schedule.

Expected version 4.0 banners, based on leaks

The above Instagram post shows all the 5-star characters expected to be in the upcoming version 4.0 banners. Travelers can swipe to check out other images in the post. Here is a list of all the leaked banners, courtesy of @randialos and @vississ:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Tartarglia (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Zhongli (5-star Geo)

The developers are expected to release only one new 5-star playable unit in version 4.0, and that is Lyney. According to the leaks, he is a Bow DPS unit. Meanwhile, there are no confirmed release dates for Lynette and Freminet, but they are speculated to be 4-star characters. However, there are rumors that the former will be given away as a free reward to all the players above AR 25, so there is a chance that she will be released in the first phase alongside Lyney.