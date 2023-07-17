Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Lyney buffs, nerfs and changes

Exciting leaks have surfaced in the Genshin Impact community that disclosed new details about the upcoming 5-star character, Lyney. Sources have confirmed that the new Pyro Bow user has received changes to his constellation and abilities. Those who follow relevant leaks must already know that it is pretty common for developers to make changes to the characters kit during beta testing.

In this article, we will briefly review Lyney's kit and all the new changes disclosed in the recent leaks. Note that all the information is subject to change and might be tweaked before its official release in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Lyney kit changes, nerfs, and buffs

Official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

New beta leaks have been shared by Twitter user, HomDGCat, with the Genshin Impact community. These disclosed new changes made to Lyney during the beta testing. Here is a quick overview:

Constellation 4 & 6 were nerfed.

Level 10 Pneuma Spiritbreath Thorn DMG was nerfed

Elemental Skill and Burst multipliers at level 10 were buffed

Lyney's constellations get nerfed, as per leaks

Lyney (1/2)



C4 Nerf

Pyro RES Decrease 25% -> 20%

Description remains unchanged, actual effect changed.



C6 Nerf

Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised DMG Ratio 100% -> 80%

Description remains unchanged, actual effect changed.

Lyney's constellation 4 (Well Versed, Well Rehearsed) allows players to reduce the opponent's resistance to Pyro element by 25% for 6 seconds when hit by Lyney's Pyro-charged attack. Based on the new Genshin Impact leaks, the Pyro RES has been reduced to 20%.

Similarly, Lyney's constellation 6 (A Contrary Smile) allows him to fire a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised when he fires a Prop Arrow.

This Reprised version will deal 100% of a Pyrotechnic Strike's damage and will be considered charged attack damage. However, the new leaks suggest that the additional attack will deal 80% of a Pyrotechnic Strike damage.

Changes to Lyney's abilities, as per leaks

Lyney (2/2)



Pneuma Spiritbreath Thorn DMG Nerf

Lv10: 68.256% -> 49.594%



E Buff

Lv10 Skill DMG: 234.432% -> 300.96%

Lv10 Extra DMG Per Stack: 87.912% -> 95.76%



Q Buff

Lv10 Skill DMG: 248.4% -> 277.2%

The Land of Justice will introduce a new Ousia and Pnemua mechanic, which will be integrated into the Fontaine character's kit. Based on Lyney's kit description, he will cause a Spiritbreath Thorn to fall on its hit location at certain intervals to deal Pneuma-aligned Pyro damage.

At level 10, the Spirithbreath Thorn damage has been reduced from 68% to 49%, per the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Here are the buffs given to Lyney's talent at level 10:

Elemental Skill (E)

Skill DMG: 234.432% -> 300.96%

Extra Skill DMG per stack: 87.912% -> 95.76%

Elemental Burst (Q):

Skill DMG: 248.4% -> 277.2%

Compared to several nerfs, Lyney has received minor buffs to his kit. Nevertheless, there is a good case for most of the community who are low-spenders or free-to-play players.