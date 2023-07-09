HoYoverse has officially confirmed that the next Genshin Impact update will introduce the Fontaine region. The officials also released a trailer recently called Overture Teaser: The Final Feast, in which they teased many new and upcoming playable characters from the Hydro nation, including Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, who will be released with the version 4.0 update.

Before the new patch is released, the developers will also conduct a Special Program livestream, where they will reveal more information about Fontaine and other upcoming content. This article will provide a countdown displaying the time left until Genshin Impact version 4.0 is released and the livestream's expected date.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 livestream date, release date, and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,

Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,

Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...



The highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be released on August 16, 2023, simultaenously across all servers. This will be the first Fontaine patch in the game, and it will include an entirely new region, characters, events, and quests. Naturally, players are excited about the upcoming update and will want to know the time left until it is finally out.

Here is a universal countdown indicating the time remaining until version 4.0 goes live:

As mentioned earlier, the developers will also conduct a Special Program to tease more information about the upcoming Fontaine region. Based on past precedence, the show will be livestreamed 10 to 12 days before the update is released.

Therefore, travelers can expect the v4.0 Special Program to be held on one of the following dates:

August 4

August 5

August 6

Those interested in watching the live event can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch and YouTube channels. On a related note, travelers can also expect three free redemption code rewards worth 300 Primogems from the livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.0 expected banner announcement

HoYoverse has already revealed the upcoming new characters in version 4.0. Luckily, there are leaks that show the other 5-star characters that are speculated to get a rerun in the first Fontaine patch. Here is the expected v4.0 banner schedule:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Tartarglia (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Zhongli (5-star Geo)

Based on leaks, it seems that Lyney will debut in the first phase of version 4.0. At the same time, it is speculated that Yelan will get another rerun alongside the new Pyro unit. Meanwhile, the second phase will likely feature the fourth rerun banners for both Zhongli and Tartaglia.

In addition, there are rumors that every player at Adventure Rank 25 and above will receive a free copy of Lynette. Thus, if the information is true, it is safe to assume that she will be released in the first phase. Meanwhile, there is no information about Freminet's potential release date, so travelers will have to wait a little longer for more details.

