All Genshin Impact 4.0+ character leaks: List of names and designs

Recently, a batch of leaks surfaced online, sharing the potential designs and names of several upcoming Genshin Impact characters. The data contained information on over 20 entities yet to appear in the game. While most of them are speculated to be from Fontaine, the leaks also included characters from other regions, such as the rumored Mummy girl from Sumeru and Lion boy from Liyue.

Travelers might not be able to find these leaks anymore since most of them have been taken down by HoYoverse, but they shouldn't worry about it. This article will cover all the upcoming rumored characters in Genshin Impact.

Note: The leaked designs are only concept art and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: All upcoming playable character names and designs leaked

The Genshin Impact community was recently flooded with leaks that shared images of all the upcoming playable characters, including entities such as Arlecchino, Lyney, and more. While most of the leaks were removed, @focaily made a list of some rumored entities and shared it on Twitter, as shown in the above post.

Fans can also check out the list below, which contains the names of the rumored upcoming Genshin Impact characters, in case the above tweet also gets removed:

Navia

Freminet

Sertice

Four Hexenzirkel Witches

Tall guy with a hat

Arclecchino

Wriothesley

Three new unnamed male characters

Heterochromia boy

Catalyst male character from Liyue

Goth girl

Chibi girl from Fontaine

Neuvillette

Lyney

Lynette

Mummy girl from Sumeru

Two new tall women characters

Unnamed Liyue girl

Blonde girl/boy

Focalors (Furina)

As already mentioned, most media were taken down, but some images remain that travelers can go over for reference. Fortunately, @FontaineDaily shared an image of 14 characters speculated to be released in the upcoming Fontaine update, as shown below.

While most players might already be aware of some of the entities shown in the post, thanks to all the leaks, a few fans might not be up to date. Here are the names of all the entities showcased in the said image from left to right order:

Top:

Arlecchino

Navia

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Waghild

Sertice

Chiori

Bottom:

Focalors

Freminet

Charlotte

Dahlia

Lyney

Lynette

Unnamed goth girl

It is important to remember that these images are still early designs, so fans might likely find a few differences in the final product. Genshin Impact version 3.8 is expected to be the final update before HoYoverse introduces Fontaine, so fans won't have to wait long before they can meet these characters.

