Genshin Impact Fontaine concept art and landscape leaks show new locations

Aside from beautiful character designs and engaging combat, Genshin Impact is known for providing some of the best open-world locations. In a world of fantasy, a player can easily lose themselves while pursuing either a puzzle or a side quest. With four major accessible nations, HoYoverse's biggest gacha title aims to please its player base by having more added in the future.

In less than two months, the community will get Fontaine added to the official servers, which promises to provide large terrains similar to Sumeru. With the recent wave of leaks, everyone has a fair idea of what to expect, starting from underwater biomes to the city on the surface.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

New locations of Fontaine leaked ahead of official release in Genshin Impact

The leaks showcasing the upcoming locations from Fontaine are based more on concept art rather than actual in-game footage. Previous releases, such as Inazuma and Sumeru, also had their concepts teased by HoYoverse and turned out to be very similar to the final product.

Hence, with the added image of Fontaine, players can expect the nation of Hydro to resemble the images given below.

Some of these images also disregard a few leaks that surfaced on the internet a few months ago, claiming Fontaine to be themed based on steampunk. They showcase a more fantasy-esque theme, similar to many existing locations of Genshin Impact.

It remains to be seen what Fontaine will offer throughout the multiple layers.

Official footage of underwater in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As teased in the v3.7 special program, the v4.0/Fontaine expansion will also introduce a diving mechanic, hinting at almost different open-world locations both underwater and at the surface.

This will be similar to how Sumeru worked out broadly, with an immense area underneath the surface of the Dendro nation.

Most of the images provided in the post above showcase biomes that are likely to be present underwater, alongside what seems to be their entry point.

Based on some of the character concept leaks and their attires, it can also be assumed that the overall theme of the region will be more modern than any current nations in the game.

According to the current banner phases, readers can expect Genshin Impact 4.0 to release on August 16, 2023.

