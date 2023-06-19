Genshin Impact Fontaine area leaks show beautiful landscapes and more

Genshin Impact's next expansion is closer than ever, as the Fontaine region is expected to bring in new characters, vast explorable regions, and a lot of puzzles. Players will also be getting multiple sources of additional Primogems, both in the form of events and region chests as well.

However, with a couple of months remaining before everything goes live on the official servers, there are a few leaks that make things more exciting. Players who have been waiting for Fontaine for the last year can finally feast their eyes with pictures hinting at the beautiful landscapes of the Hydro nation.

Some of these leaks are from reputed sources, known for revealing some major contents in the past regarding Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks hint at the beautiful landscapes of Fontaine

The recent leak regarding Fontaine comes from the Xwides Impact Twitter account, showcasing the concept arts of the upcoming regions. The following post seems to contain all the leaked images of Fontaine.

Most of the images provided include locations of both the surface and underwater domains, as players might remember a teaser of the latter from the 3.7 special programs. Based on the images, readers can see the outskirts of the main city, an arena, alongside two underwater domains.

It should also be noted that every leaked image is concept art, which can vary with the final result. Hence, with no rumors of gameplay, players can expect Fontaine to be loosely based on the provided footage in this article.

The following tweet also contains some of the leaked pictures of Fontaine's concept art. Similar to previously released nations (Inazuma and Sumeru), HoYoverse might add some regions later on with future updates, including the ones in the leaks.

Some of these images might get showcased in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program, expected to air on June 23. Being the final version of the Sumeru expansion, v3.8 can also tease content on Fontaine, be it the region's main theme, or some unknown lore.

The expected release date for Genshin Impact 4.0 and the Fontaine region is August 16, 2023. However, this is based on the current schedule of limited banner and update phases.

