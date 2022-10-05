Genshin Impact Sumeru Desert underground map: Best fan-made guide to make exploration easier

Genshin Impact 3.1 introduced an extensive number of underground areas. Unfortunately, that also means players can't just rely on the overworld map to explore everything. After all, the world map only shows what's on the surface.

This makes navigating through underground portions far less convenient than one would desire. Thankfully, there is an unofficial map that clearly illustrates the underground sections of the desert.

Note: There are technically several maps. All of them will be shown in the following Facebook embed, but do keep in mind that it's nearly two dozen images in total.

Handy fan-made Genshin Impact map to help assist you travel the underground portion of Sumeru's Desert

There are 21 different maps showing off the underground section of Genshin Impact 3.1's desert in the above embed. Although it's fan-made, it is worth mentioning that the actual images are all professional looking.

The underground rooms are all superimposed over their respective locations on the regular map. Although the text isn't in English, the general landmarks should still make everything pretty easy to use.

Generally speaking, these hidden areas are tied to quests, like those found in the Golden Slumber quest series. The main purpose of these photos is to act almost like a dungeon map that one would see in a game like The Legend of Zelda.

The usefulness of this fan-made map

An example of a very handy guide (Image via Abdularhman Albakour)

Some aspects of Genshin Impact 3.1's ruins are easy to explore, but others can be far more confusing. It's specifically the latter ones that make this handy resource so valuable. Some sections of Sumeru's ruins underneath the desert sand can be deceptively long to explore.

Note: The in-game map does not have any useful images like this one. Seeing the overworld minimap isn't particularly helpful in some ruins.

This is what you would usually see in a similar spot (Image via HoYoverse)

This image and the previous one are both tied to the same general location. The one shown above is from Genshin Impact, and the minimap part isn't helpful when it comes to exploring corridors. The overworld map also doesn't help players navigate through these ruins.

By comparison, the image posted before it in this article is far more detailed. Thus, the fan-made map is significantly more valuable to use. The only downside is that it's not superimposed over the in-game map, meaning that Travelers would have to look away from their game to maximize its usage.

Another good guide (Image via Abdularhman Albakour)

If Travelers get stuck exploring any of these underground sections of Sumeru's desert in Genshin Impact 3.1 and beyond, they should consult this fan-made collection of maps.

It is possible to explore everything underneath Sumeru's desert without it, but lost players will definitely appreciate the extra help that these images give. The images aren't hosted anywhere in particular, so anybody who wishes to use them is advised to download the photos they might need for later.

It's always impressive to see what dedicated fans can make.

