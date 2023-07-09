HoYoverse is yet to officially announce the release date of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0, but based on the current schedule, it is expected to go live on August 16, 2023. This patch will be the first Fontaine update in the game. Luckily, the developers have already revealed three new upcoming playable characters from the Hydro nation - Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

Furthermore, several reliable leaks have hinted that Childe might return in the first Fontaine update alongside two other popular 5-star units from Liyue. This article will cover everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about the upcoming version 4.0 banner schedule and the expected release dates of the new characters.

Lyney will arrive in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.0, as per leaks

HoYoverse will release three brand-new playable characters in the first Fontaine update. While the developers have not revealed the rarities of these characters, many leaks currently show that Lyney will be the only new 5-star unit in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Lynette and Freminet are expected to be 4-star characters.

At the same time, the upcoming 4.0 patch is expected to feature three other 5-star rerun banners. Here is the expected banner schedule for the next game update:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

(5-star Pyro Bow) Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Zhongli (5-star Geo Polearm)

(5-star Geo Polearm) Childe (5-star Hydro Bow)

Based on the leaks, Lyney is expected to be in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 4.0, beginning on August 16, 2023. At the same time, it is speculated that Yelan will likely get her second rerun alongside the new Pyro unit from Fontaine. Zhongli and Childe are expected to be in the second phase of version 4.0. Interestingly, if the leaks are accurate, this will be both of their fourth reruns.

A reliable info provider called @Genshin_Intel on Twitter stated that every Genshin Impact player at Adventure Rank 25 or above will get a free copy of Lynette in version 4.0. Based on this, it is safe to assume that the new Anemo character will be released in the first phase alongside her older sibling.

No leaks currently mention anything about Freminet's release date. However, depending on the phase, travelers can expect him to be released on August 16 or September 6.

