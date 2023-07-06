Genshin Impact 4.0 Hydroculus count, complete map and Statue of Seven leaks

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online that showcase the entire Fontaine map with the teleport waypoints. The Hydro Nation will be released in the upcoming version 4.0 and based on the leaks, the region seems to be located near the Gavireh Lajavard desert in Sumeru. Furthermore, there are new leaked images and rumors related to Hydroculi and the Statue of the Seven in the Fontaine.

The leaks show the potential design of the new Hydro Archon Statue. Without further delay, this Genshin Impact article will cover all the relevant leaks related to the Fontaine map in version 4.0 and other details that travelers need to know. Note that the leaks were obtained from the beta version, and are thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine map with all teleport waypoints leaked

The above Reddit post showcases the upcoming Fontaine map that will be released in Genshin Impact 4.0 patch. The map data was obtained from the beta version, courtesy of @stepleaker. Based on the leaks, Fontaine seems to be a fairly large nation and a total of 33 teleport waypoints can be seen in the image above, along with two Statues of the Seven and two domains.

Travelers might also notice that several waypoints are marked in the blue area of the map. This means that there will likely be a lot of underground tunnels and underwater locations available for exploration beneath the Fontaine surface.

Fontaine Statue of the Seven design and Hydroculus amount leaked

Travelers can check out the potential designs of the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine in the above Reddit post. The Archon statue appears to be of a tall woman with twin tails wearing a robe. She can also be seen holding a long sword with a unique handle design similar to scales, which might be a reference to her Divine Ideal - Justice.

On a related note, the new Fontaine leaks have also hinted at the number of Hydroculus needed to max the Fontaine Statue of the Seven.

As per the leaks, it seems that travelers will require 271 Hydroculi to max Hydro Archon's Statue. Based on past precedence, the number of Oculus required to level up a Statue has significantly increased with each new nation. Here is a list of the total Oculus needed in all four nations in Genshin Impact:

66 Anemoculi in Mondstadt.

131 Geoculi in Liyue.

181 Electroculi in Inazuma.

271 Dendroculi in Sumeru.

Many players have been expecting that the number of Oculi would once again increase in Fontaine, but it seems that it will stay the same as Dendroculi.

Poll : 0 votes