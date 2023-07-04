Genshin Impact Fontaine map leaks show new landscapes and explorable areas

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks are surfacing online, with this article specifically focusing on the new map and some screenshots of the surrounding environments. While everything is subject to change, it is worth noting that these leaks come from credible leakers like Videre and Mero. Thus, there is some genuine content to view as opposed to vague text rumors that tend to be inaccurate.

These new Genshin Impact leaks show a good preview of what Travelers can expect once they're allowed to explore Fontaine in Version 4.0. Note that not everything has been leaked just yet. The content shown below is in the first batch of screenshots from Videre and Mero.

Genshin Impact Fontaine map leaks

The first major Genshin Impact leak to cover here is the map of Fontaine. Leaker Videre shared the above image, which shows several islands and other landmarks associated with this new region. Sumeru can be seen in the southwest, giving Travelers a general idea of where to go when exploring the new region in Version 4.0.

The only visible entrance to Fontaine comes from this minor northeastern expansion of Sumeru. No entrance from Mondstadt or the other regions has been leaked yet.

New explorable areas

Click on the gray "View" button on the above Reddit post. Afterward, open the Reddit post in a new tab to see all the leaked screenshots. The actual images cannot be posted here due to copyright reasons. Nonetheless, Genshin Impact players who just want to see leaks can do so in the above embed.

Mero leaked 18 different screenshots. The leaker didn't specify much about the images, but here's a general description based on their appearances that can easily be seen at first glance:

A dark cave with what appears to be a sea vessel in the background. A pink environment that contrasts notably with the other images. Another underground area with plenty of grass. An underwater area with ruins and seaweed growing everywhere. The underground sewer area that was partially seen in the 3.8 livestream. An open grassy area with a building on the left side. A lake with several mountains in the background. A strange underground area with red grass and various buildings in the background. Another underwater area, except it features the skull of some large creature. This image features wide grasslands with some flowers and some Windmill Mechanisms. More underwater areas to explore with what appears to be some crystals on the pillars. Another outdoor area with plenty of grass, a mountain in the background, and a road. This pink area has a sea shell with what might be an entrance to some regions. Travelers saw this area with the large building and fountain in the 3.8 livestream. Some waterfalls can be seen in the distance near something that looks like a lighthouse. An interesting view of Fontaine's city with a large orb structure. A grassy area with a large bridge in the background. A shipwreck in a cavern of some kind.

Backups of Genshin Impact's Fontaine screenshots may be found on Mero's Twitter account. Likewise, some images have been reposted by social media accounts like genshin_impact_leak on Instagram.

For example, the above Genshin Impact leak shows one of the 18 leaked areas from Fontaine. There isn't much information about these specific areas to go off of, so Travelers can enjoy brief glimpses of the new region until such details are leaked.

Poll : Do you think Fontaine is the best-looking region in Genshin Impact thus far? Yes No 0 votes