Genshin Impact 4.0 materials guide for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's ascension

Genshin Impact will release three new playable characters in the upcoming version 4.0 update - Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Many players are looking forward to picking them since they are the first Fontaine characters in the game. Luckily, several leakers have revealed all the ascension and talent level-up materials for the upcoming characters from the v4.0 beta.

That said, most of the materials required to level up Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet can only be farmed in Fontaine. This guide will cover all the resources that will be needed to max these units.

Note: The data was obtained from the beta leaks, and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks and list of all items needed to max the upcoming Fontaine characters

Lyney's ascension and talent level-up materials

Lyney is the first and only 5-star Fontaine unit in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend him:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x30

Lieuntenant's Insignia x36

Rainbow Rose x168

Emperor's Resolution x46

Mora x420,000

Fortunately, most of the items on the above list such as the Insignia drops can be pre-farmed even in Genshin Impact 3.8. Moving on, below is the list of Lyney's talent level-up items:

Teachings of Fairness x9

Guide to Fairness x63

Philosophies of Fairness x114

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x66

Lieuntenant's Insignia x93

Primordial Greenbloom x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x4,957,500

Travelers can pre-farm the weekly boss drops, but the talent books will only be available once Fontaine is released.

Lynette's ascension and talent level-up materials

Lynette is an upcoming 4-star Anemo Sword character. Travelers can refer to the list below for her potential ascension materials:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragments x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunks x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x 6

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x30

Novel Dynamic Gear x36

Lumidouce Bell x168

Icewind Suits - Geppelia x46

Mora x420,000

Below are the materials needed to level up all three of Lynette's talents:

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x66

Novel Dynamic Gear x93

Everamber x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x4,957,500

Unfortunately, most of the items cannot be farmed at the moment with the exception of Everamber, obtained by defeating the weekly boss Apep.

Freminet's ascension and talent level-up materials

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore unit that will be released in Genshin Impact 4.0. Here is a list of items needed to max him:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Romaritime Flower x168

Ice Suites - Coppelius x46

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x30

Kaleidoscopic Crystal x36

Mora x420,000

Here's what Genshin Impact players will need to max all three of Freminet's talents:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x66

Kaleidoscopic Crystal x93

Worldspan Fern x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x4,957,500

It appears that Freminet's ascension and talent level-up items are also region locked and will only be available once Fontaine is released. That said, travelers can still farm Mora and Hero's Wit for all three upcoming units while also saving Fragile Resin.