Genshin Impact 4.0 materials guide for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's ascension

Genshin Impact will release three new playable characters in the upcoming version 4.0 update - Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Many players are looking forward to picking them since they are the first Fontaine characters in the game. Luckily, several leakers have revealed all the ascension and talent level-up materials for the upcoming characters from the v4.0 beta.
That said, most of the materials required to level up Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet can only be farmed in Fontaine. This guide will cover all the resources that will be needed to max these units.
Note: The data was obtained from the beta leaks, and is thus subject to change.
Genshin Impact leaks and list of all items needed to max the upcoming Fontaine characters
Lyney's ascension and talent level-up materials
Lyney is the first and only 5-star Fontaine unit in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend him:
- Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Recruit's Insignia x18
- Sergeant's Insignia x30
- Lieuntenant's Insignia x36
- Rainbow Rose x168
- Emperor's Resolution x46
- Mora x420,000
Fortunately, most of the items on the above list such as the Insignia drops can be pre-farmed even in Genshin Impact 3.8. Moving on, below is the list of Lyney's talent level-up items:
- Teachings of Fairness x9
- Guide to Fairness x63
- Philosophies of Fairness x114
- Recruit's Insignia x18
- Sergeant's Insignia x66
- Lieuntenant's Insignia x93
- Primordial Greenbloom x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
Travelers can pre-farm the weekly boss drops, but the talent books will only be available once Fontaine is released.
Lynette's ascension and talent level-up materials
Lynette is an upcoming 4-star Anemo Sword character. Travelers can refer to the list below for her potential ascension materials:
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragments x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunks x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x 6
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x30
- Novel Dynamic Gear x36
- Lumidouce Bell x168
- Icewind Suits - Geppelia x46
- Mora x420,000
Below are the materials needed to level up all three of Lynette's talents:
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x66
- Novel Dynamic Gear x93
- Everamber x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
Unfortunately, most of the items cannot be farmed at the moment with the exception of Everamber, obtained by defeating the weekly boss Apep.
Freminet's ascension and talent level-up materials
Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore unit that will be released in Genshin Impact 4.0. Here is a list of items needed to max him:
- Shivada Jade Sliver x1
- Shivada Jade Fragment x9
- Shivada Jade Chunk x9
- Shivada Jade Gemstone x6
- Romaritime Flower x168
- Ice Suites - Coppelius x46
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Kaleidoscopic Crystal x36
- Mora x420,000
Here's what Genshin Impact players will need to max all three of Freminet's talents:
- Teachings of Justice x9
- Guide to Justice x63
- Philosophies of Justice x114
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x66
- Kaleidoscopic Crystal x93
- Worldspan Fern x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
It appears that Freminet's ascension and talent level-up items are also region locked and will only be available once Fontaine is released. That said, travelers can still farm Mora and Hero's Wit for all three upcoming units while also saving Fragile Resin.