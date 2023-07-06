Genshin Impact Lyney materials guide: Ascension items, boss drops, and collectibles list

Lyney's Ascension and Talent Materials have been leaked as the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test continues. Some of the items can be pre-farmed, but there are plenty that cannot. This guide will include everything players can acquire before this new 5-star Pyro Bow user debuts in Version 4.0. Note that the resources listed here are subject to change.

On a related note, all of Lynette and Freminet's Ascension and Talent Materials have been leaked thus far. This article will specifically focus on Lyney since he's the only new 5-star debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0. The full list can be seen in the next section of this article.

Genshin Impact leaks: Listing all of Lyney's Ascension Materials

In case the above leak gets taken down, here's a summary of Lyney's Ascension and Materials:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

18x Recruit's Insignia

30x Sergeant's Insignia

36x Lieutenant's Insignia

168x Rainbow Rose

46x Emperor's Resolution

420,000 Mora

Here are the items he needs to max out his Talents:

9x Teachings of Fairness

63x Guide to Fairness

114x Philosophies of Fairness

18x Recruit's Insignia

66x Sergeant's Insignia

93x Lieutenant's Insignia

18x Primordial Greenbloom

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The following items are unobtainable until Genshin Impact 4.0 launches:

Rainbow Rose

Emperor's Resolution

Teachings of Fairness

Guide to Fairness

Philosophies of Fairness

Everything else can be pre-farmed.

How to pre-farm Lyney's Ascension and Talent Materials

The Fatui enemies shown in the above interactive map drop the Insignia items Lyney needs for his regular Ascensions and Talents. Genshin Impact players will need to farm the following quantities to max this character out:

36x Recruit's Insignia

96x Sergeant's Insignia

129x Lieutenant's Insignia

Although the Agate stones are farmable, it's worth holding off on them since players will be grinding the Emperor of Fire and Iron once he's available in version 4.0. That boss will drop the Emperor's Resolution plus the Agate stones, so there's no need to farm the latter item until then.

This weekly boss drops a Talent Material for Lyney (Image via HoYoverse)

A Crown of Insight is available in the Secret Summer Paradise event in Version 3.8, so claim one from there if necessary. Otherwise, the only other grindable item sans Mora is the Primordial Greenbloom. The Realm of Beginnings Trounce Domain may drop this item once a week after players complete Nahida's second Story Quest.

Travelers need to do Nahida's first Story Quest, be Adventure Rank 40+ and have completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises to do her second Story Quest.

When will Lyney become playable?

Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest this character will become playable in the first half of Version 4.0. That means his Event Wish will have the same release date as the new Version Update. If Genshin Impact 4.0 launches on August 16, 2023, that means the first set of banners will also become available on August 16, 2023.

The start of the new Version Update will also bring ways for players to grind Emperor's Resolution, Rainbow Roses, and the Fairness books. Otherwise, players can pre-farm all other materials as they are present in 3.8 right now.

