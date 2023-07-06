Genshin Impact Lyney materials guide: Ascension items, boss drops, and collectibles list

Lyney's Ascension and Talent Materials have been leaked as the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test continues. Some of the items can be pre-farmed, but there are plenty that cannot. This guide will include everything players can acquire before this new 5-star Pyro Bow user debuts in Version 4.0. Note that the resources listed here are subject to change.
On a related note, all of Lynette and Freminet's Ascension and Talent Materials have been leaked thus far. This article will specifically focus on Lyney since he's the only new 5-star debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0. The full list can be seen in the next section of this article.
Genshin Impact leaks: Listing all of Lyney's Ascension Materials
In case the above leak gets taken down, here's a summary of Lyney's Ascension and Materials:
- 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 9x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9x Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 30x Sergeant's Insignia
- 36x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 168x Rainbow Rose
- 46x Emperor's Resolution
- 420,000 Mora
Here are the items he needs to max out his Talents:
- 9x Teachings of Fairness
- 63x Guide to Fairness
- 114x Philosophies of Fairness
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 66x Sergeant's Insignia
- 93x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 18x Primordial Greenbloom
- 3x Crown of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
The following items are unobtainable until Genshin Impact 4.0 launches:
- Rainbow Rose
- Emperor's Resolution
- Teachings of Fairness
- Guide to Fairness
- Philosophies of Fairness
Everything else can be pre-farmed.
How to pre-farm Lyney's Ascension and Talent Materials
The Fatui enemies shown in the above interactive map drop the Insignia items Lyney needs for his regular Ascensions and Talents. Genshin Impact players will need to farm the following quantities to max this character out:
- 36x Recruit's Insignia
- 96x Sergeant's Insignia
- 129x Lieutenant's Insignia
Although the Agate stones are farmable, it's worth holding off on them since players will be grinding the Emperor of Fire and Iron once he's available in version 4.0. That boss will drop the Emperor's Resolution plus the Agate stones, so there's no need to farm the latter item until then.
A Crown of Insight is available in the Secret Summer Paradise event in Version 3.8, so claim one from there if necessary. Otherwise, the only other grindable item sans Mora is the Primordial Greenbloom. The Realm of Beginnings Trounce Domain may drop this item once a week after players complete Nahida's second Story Quest.
Travelers need to do Nahida's first Story Quest, be Adventure Rank 40+ and have completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises to do her second Story Quest.
When will Lyney become playable?
Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest this character will become playable in the first half of Version 4.0. That means his Event Wish will have the same release date as the new Version Update. If Genshin Impact 4.0 launches on August 16, 2023, that means the first set of banners will also become available on August 16, 2023.
The start of the new Version Update will also bring ways for players to grind Emperor's Resolution, Rainbow Roses, and the Fairness books. Otherwise, players can pre-farm all other materials as they are present in 3.8 right now.
Poll : Are you going to spend money to get Lyney once he's playable?
Yes
No
0 votes