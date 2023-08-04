Genshin Impact officials premiered the 4.0 Special Program, releasing details about the new version update. The community had a look at the final version of Fontaine, which will be released in the game. Along with the beautiful scenery, officials revealed tons of major changes that will arrive in the version 4.0 update.

Here is a quick overview:

New Party Backgrounds

Underwater Diving Mechanics

New BP weapons

And many more

Apart from these, there are many other features and tweaks that will be briefly covered in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.0 new features officially revealed

The streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.

If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.

But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?



#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NN0E9UrgLT Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" TrailerThe streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?

A recent premiere of the 4.0 Special Program, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, has revealed many new features planned for Genshin Impact's latest Fontaine update. They range from new mechanics to new aesthetic changes that provide a refreshing look to the community.

New Party Backgrounds

Genshin Impact officials have revealed a new party menu and its animations. With this new QoL change, the party menu will showcase different backgrounds based on the nation travelers are currently in. The developers have gone a step forward and have also added animations to all characters when they join the party.

Fontaine Diving Mechanics

The Nation of Justice brings new underwater exploration and diving mechanics. Players can now dive underwater and explore new parts of the map 24/7 without worrying about drowning. While underwater, characters will gain special abilities and a stamina bar.

The new abilities replace character abilities and allow players to interact with aquatic animals or the environment.

New BattlePass Weapons

Genshin Impact 4.0 will add new weapons to the BattlePass, allowing players to choose any weapon. Here is a quick overview of all the weapons:

Scion of the Blazing Sun (Bow)

(Bow) Wolf-Fang (Sword)

(Sword) Talking Stick (Claymore)

(Claymore) Ballad of the Fjords (Polearm)

(Polearm) Sacrificial Jade (Catalyst)

All of these new weapons are CRIT-based and provide various different buffs or utilities through their passive. The officials also revealed that Fontaine will feature 5 new craftable weapons, a free 4-star sword, and a 5-star gacha bow in the 4.0 update.

New Fontaine Enemies

New Fontaine Bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.0 update will introduce two new bosses:

Emperor of Fire and Iron

Icewind Suite

While the former has been confirmed to drop materials for Lyney, the latter will drop ascension materials for both Lynette and Freminet.

New Artifact Domain

Here is a quick overview of Fontaine's new artifacts:

Golden Troupe

Maerchaussee Hunter

Both of these new artifact sets will be available in the new domain that will drop in the version 4.0 update. The set bonus effects have not been officially revealed as of this writing, but reliable sources have already leaked them.

Free Characters

Lastly, with the arrival of the version 4.0 update, players can obtain a free copy of Lynette after reaching Adventurer Rank 25. Those who have already crossed the criteria can directly claim her from Genshin Impact's event menu.