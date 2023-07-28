Can all characters dive underwater in Fontaine? Genshin Impact leaks explained

Genshin Impact players eagerly await the arrival of the new Fontaine region that is scheduled to drop in August 2023. The previous 3.8 Special Program has already given the community a taste of the fresh region and its brand-new underwater diving mechanics, making Patch 4.0 one of the biggest version updates of the game.

However, recent leaks have players wondering if all characters in Fontaine can dive underwater. The answer has already been shared by reliable leakers who have disclosed that all characters can be used to explore the underwater regions. In this article, we will cover all the leaks and speculations about the new exciting mechanic coming to Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact: New leaks explain Fontaine's new diving mechanics

These areas will be displayed in a very obvious on the map.



After the official reveal of underwater exploration and new diving mechanics, the Genshin Impact community is excitedly awaiting the arrival of the 4.0 patch. One of the reliable leakers, HoyoverseJapan, has disclosed that the new diving mechanics will be limited to the Fontaine region and will not be available in other existing nations.

In the meantime, many players have a burning question of whether all the characters are capable of the things shown in the 3.8 livestream sneak peek.

Leaks have claimed that all characters are expected to freely use the diving mechanics, but some will have more advantages than others. It appears that Fontaine-based characters and the main MC (Aether or Lumine) can use unique dolphin-like movements.

More details about underwater diving mechanics

Here is a quick overview of what else is known about the brand-new diving mechanics coming to Genshin Impact:

Infinite Oxygen & 24/7 exploration

Underwater stamina bar

New abilities for all characters when diving

Underwater censorship

In the above Reddit post, players will notice a bubble near the foot and a unique blue bar. While the context is still unknown, leaks imply the blue bubble will allow players to swim around 24/7 without oxygen and prevent them from drowning. While underwater, they will gain a special blue stamina bar that will be consumed when they are dashing around. It can easily be replenished by simply standing still.

Censorship will be triggered in multiple directions.



With so many female characters in Genshin Impact, HoYoverse officials will also be adding a new censorship method that will be triggered when using the camera in multiple directions, as per leaks. This is a great quality-of-life (QoL) change that will continue to keep the game family-friendly and safe for kids to enjoy.

Lastly, the character's original kit will be replaced with new diving abilities. These new underwater abilities will help players solve puzzles, clear obstacles, and much more.