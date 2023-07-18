Can you dive underwater anywhere in Genshin Impact? Leaked gameplay clarification

Genshin Impact officials have teased Fontaine and its new underwater diving mechanics, which will be added to the game in the patch 4.0 update. As one of the highly anticipated mechanics, players are excitedly thinking about exploring the depths of Tevyat's underwater region. A few of the burning questions regarding the new diving mechanic were recently clarified by reliable leakers.

This article will answer some most asked questions and also cover all the recent leaks surrounding the underwater diving mechanics of Fontaine. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know.

New leaks clarify details about diving mechanics in Genshin Impact

These areas will be displayed in a very obvious on the map.



Diving mechanics only work in Fontaine (But not all areas)

HoyoverseJapan, one of the well-known leakers on the Twitter platform, has leaked that the new diving mechanics will only work in the new Fontaine region. This implies no water bodies in existing regions will feature this new mechanic.

While some in the community will not be happy with the decision, others believe this was the right step from HoYoverse officials. For a game as big as Genshin Impact, adding the new diving mechanics will only exponentially increase the game size but not in terms of richness in underwater content. This can be a huge problem for players who are on mobile or don't have enough storage to keep the game after the Fontaine update.

Furthermore, Fontaine will only have part of the map to have underwater regions to dive and explore. These areas will be made very obvious on the map to locate.

Other must-know details about underwater diving mechanics from Genshin Impact leaks

As per reliable leaks, the new underwater diving mechanics are not limited to overworld swimming. When underwater, characters will get a different blue-colored stamina bar. This stamina bar only appears when diving and can be consumed to travel faster. However, players will not drown if they accidentally consume all the underwater stamina. This blue stamina can be replenished by simply staying still.

For those wondering, players can use any characters from the roster while roaming underwater. Irrespective of what characters are being used, they must use the same type of skills when diving. Although all characters can be used, some units have an advantage over others. For instance, using Amber or Anemo resonance will reduce stamina consumption, allowing players to dash swim for more.

Censorship will be triggered in multiple directions.



原神4.0では視点の規制が複数存在する，カットシーンでの表現も調整されるようです。



When characters swimming, Censorship will be triggered in multiple directions.

Genshin Impact officials have also added new censor mechanics with the introduction of underwater exploration. When using different angles on female characters while diving, the game will trigger a blur censor from multiple directions.