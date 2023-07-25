5 exciting Fontaine leaks that would make old players return to Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a pretty vast game, but veterans who have been active from the beginning will quickly run out of content. With Sumeru's archon quest ending at version 3.2 and the Fontaine update still a few weeks away, it's pretty common for players to take a break from the popular gacha games due to various reasons. That said, multiple reliable sources have shared exciting leaks about the Fontaine region and its upcoming content.

Seasoned players can look at the five major Fontaine leaks that will re-ignite their passion for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Five major leaks about Fontaine and its upcoming content

1) Arrival of Land of Justice - Fontaine

In the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update, players will get to explore and enjoy the new region. The Land of Justice - Fontaine was one of the highly sought-after regions that the community had been waiting for. HoYoverse officials revealed a small sneak peek at the new location at the end of the 3.8 Special Program.

Leaks have also disclosed that upcoming patches will unlock untouched areas of Fontaine, such as Prison, Research Institute, and Dungeon. Overall, the latest region will introduce a new location over the course of several patch updates. Veterans will have a chance to solve puzzles, fight unique enemies, farm fresh resources, and find treasure chests.

2) Underwater Diving Mechanics

Traveler can dive into the waters of Fontaine.

Traveler has an interactive move that lets them send a sonic wave that can attack sea creatures and interact with the environment

#GenshinImpact Underwater GameplayTraveler can dive into the waters of Fontaine.Traveler has an interactive move that lets them send a sonic wave that can attack sea creatures and interact with the environment

Fontaine's recent official sneak peek also reveals the introduction of underwater regions. Genshin Impact players will have access to new diving mechanics that can be used to explore underwater parts of Fontaine. These regions will be filled with treasure chests and many other interactive contents.

While underwater, players gain a different stamina bar and can use new skills to attack sea creatures.

3) 17 new characters will debut in Fontaine

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from reliable sources such as HutaoLover, AHQ, and others have disclosed all the upcoming characters in future updates. There are a total of 17-19 new characters that will debut, but not all will be from the Fontaine region. Here is a list of all the characters leaked so far:

Lyney (5-star)

Lynette (4-star)

Freminet (4-star)

Wriothesley (5-star)

Neuvillete (5-star)

Charlotte (4-star)

Focalor (5-star)

Sigewinne (5-star)

M (4-star)

Sertice (4-star)

Clorinde (5-star)

Navia (5-star)

Dahlia (4-star)

Lion Dance Boy (4-star)

Chiori (5-star)

Mummy Girl (4-star)

Arlecchino (5-star)

Skirk

Cloud Retainer

Certain leaks have also implied that Liyue Harbor's Adeptus - Madame Ping & Guizhong will become playable characters in future patches.

4) Quality-of-Life changes

Fontaine version updates will bring new Quality-of-Life changes to Genshin Impact. Here are the major QoL modifications that veterans players will love:

Crystalfly Trap

Layered Map

New Artifact Strongboxes

The new gadget will allow players to consume mineral ores to collect crystal flies anywhere on the map. Once used, a total of 15 crystal flies can be caught, and the trap gadget will go on a seven-day cooldown. Despite the long cooldown, this is a great way to encourage players to condense their original resin more frequently.

Genshin Impact map will also introduce a new layered map function, facilitating easy travel in underground areas. Furthermore, veterans will be thrilled to know that version 4.0 will bring unique artifact strongboxes such as Emblem of Severed Fate, Echoes of an Offering, and Ocean-Hued Clam to the crafting table.

5) Important Lore

Once Genshin Impact officials have launched the version 4.0 update, new archon, story, and world quests will be added to the quest menu. Players will be able to participate in these quests to know more about the main storyline and Tevyat's lore.

Based on the recent Quest leaks, the new world quest is rumored to be 3.5 hours long. Furthermore, players can look at the tweet above to see how many lines the latest Genshin Impact characters have in the upcoming quests.