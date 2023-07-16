Genshin Impact version 4.0 is still a few weeks away, and fresh leaks have surfaced hinting at QoL updates in the game. According to the leaks, the developers are expected to release a new gadget that can be used to catch Crystalflies in the upcoming update. Based on the available information, the name of the rumored device is Crystalfly Trap, and one can deploy this device once every week to catch up to 15 Crystalflies.

It seems that the way this trap gadget is used is quite similar to the Parametric Transformer. Genshin Impact players can find all the details about the new Crystalfly Trap device in this article. That said, the information is still based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

A new Crystalfly Trap gadget in Genshin Impact version 4.0 leaked

According to the leaks via @vississ, Genshin Impact will likely release a new gadget called Crystalfly Trap. As the name suggests, this device is meant to catch Crystalflies in the overworld. The Crystalfly Trap gadget seems to net up to a maximum of 15 flies per usage.

Based on the data available, travelers can lay the Crystalfly Trap and put in 30 ores of any kind to activate it. Once the device starts working, it will bait Crystalflies into itself, and after a certain period of time, players can fetch the Crystal Cores from within the gadget. Luckily, the leaks state that the new rumored device can be placed virtually anywhere.

Furthermore, once the Crystalfly Trap gadget has been used, it will enter into a cooldown period of seven days. It is also worth mentioning that Genshin Impact players must place 30 ores each time they want to use the gadget. On a related note, it was previously believed that one would need to put 300 ores into the gadget to activate it, but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

That means the Crystalfly Trap can undergo a couple more changes before it is released in version 4.0. Additionally, if the leaks are accurate, it might be great news to many players who struggle to capture the Crystalflies since they are known to fly away and disappear whenever they are approached.