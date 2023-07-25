Genshin Impact will add the Fontaine region in version 4.0, expected to be released on August 16, 2023. The Land of Justice is the fifth nation in Teyvat, and the players look forward to exploring the new area. However, many are also curious about its exact location on the map. The location of the new region has not officially been revealed in the game, but the officials have dropped several hints.

Luckily, several leaks have also shown exactly where Fontaine is located. Based on the data available, the Hydro region is located north of Sumeru's Vourukasha Oasis. This article will showcase the upcoming version 4.0 map, its exact location, and also explain how to reach it. Note that things are subject to change since the info was obtained from the beta version.

Fontaine's location in Genshin Impact

The above Facebook post contains a few images of the Fontaine map from the version 4.0 beta, courtesy of the user Daily Dose of Genshin Impact. Based on these leaks, it appears that the Hydro Nation is located north of Vourukasha Oasis. Travelers might notice that on the surface, Fontaine isn't connected to any nation, and the only way to reach it is by crossing the Sumeru desert.

In another Genshin Impact beta leak by @vivliz, the video shows how to enter Fontaine via the Sumeru desert. It seems that the new update will unlock an underground passage in the Vourukasha Oasis that will take travelers to the coast side near the Hydro region. Although, it looks like reaching Fontaine will require a lot of walking and sprinting due to the lack of teleport waypoints in the area.

On a related note, it is safe to assume that the Land of Justice can only be accessed via the Sumeru desert. Thus, Genshin Impact players may have to unlock Vourukasha Oasis and complete all the World Quests in this area to gain access to the Hydro region.

While some might argue that they can cross the sea using Ayaka or Kaeya, that will probably not work out because the version 4.0 map seems surrounded by locked areas that will be released in future updates. That means even if someone tries to make an ice bridge and reach Fontaine, they probably won't be able to enter the region.