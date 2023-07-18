Where is Fontaine located on the Genshin Impact map?

The Hydro Nation of Fontaine is about to release in Genshin Impact. Considering it will be a new addition to the in-game map, many players are curious about where this country is located and how much area will be open for exploration in the upcoming update.

The region of Fontaine, dubbed as the land of justice in Teyvat, has been long teased. Players have encountered multiple NPCs from Fontaine during the story, including the Oceanid- Rhodeia of Loch. Genshin Impact's 4.0 update will finally make it possible to visit this country for a brand-new adventure.

Fontaine location on Genshin Impact map

Liben hints at Fontaine's location. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact map, Fontaine is speculated to be situated on the western side of the Liyue region. The mysterious tea-producing Qiaoying village, which is expected to be part of Liyue's future map expansion, is known to share borders with Fontaine. This information was first disclosed by the traveling merchant Liben in Patch 2.6.

Since Qiaoying Village is not expected to drop along the 4.0 Update, players are expected to access Fontaine by passing through the desert region of Sumeru. As per the leaks, the desert expansion introduced in 3.6 will serve as the connecting area between Sumeru and Fontaine. By heading North from the desert, players should be able to reach the land of justice, where the Hydro Archon reigns supreme.

Fontaine's leaked map solidifies its stance as a Hydro Nation, with approximately half of the leaked 4.0 map covered in water. Fontaine is also expected to feature underwater caves which can be explored using the upcoming Diving mechanics.

The submerged areas of Fontaine are also expected to feature underwater Teleport Waypoints, which can facilitate faster travel times across Teyvat once the player unlocks them.

What else to expect with Fontaine's release?

Aside from Fontaine's map being added to Genshin Impact, players can also expect the arrival of Hyrdroculus, open-world treasure chests, new puzzles, and trials, amongst others. Like the exploration in other regions, Fontaine will also require the players to unlock all teleports waypoints and the Statue of the Seven within the new region for easy navigation.