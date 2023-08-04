Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream Redeem codes and how to redeem them

Genshin Impact's new location has a week until it hits the official servers. After a year-long content of Sumeru, the community is hungry for new characters and events in the world of Teyvat. Typically, HoYoverse leaves no room for errors, as the recent Special Program on Fontaine has lived up to everyone's hype. There are a few Primogems that can be had from redeeming codes as well.

The following article lists all three redemption codes showcased throughout the August 4 livestream for Fontaine. Any readers trying to redeem the rewards for the first time should know that there are two primary ways, including the in-game settings and HoYoverse's official website.

Version 4.0 is scheduled to release on August 16, alongside three new characters, two character reruns, new events, and a lot more.

All redeem codes from Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream

The following are the codes revealed by HoYoverse from the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program:

3BRLL59ZCZKD: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

WA845MQHUHKH: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

ZT8MLL8GCYKM: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Each code collectively grants 300 Primogems alongside additional in-game materials for the player's convenience. As mentioned, there are two ways to redeem the aforementioned codes for all platforms, as stated in detail below.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes through in-game settings

The process of redeeming Genshin Impact codes from in-game settings can apply across all platforms, including PC, mobile devices, and PlayStations. Here are all the steps required to redeem the codes from within the game:

Launch the game and load it through your created character on a server.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu, which is your main menu on the top-right of your screen.

Head to Settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon on the left.

Go to the Accounts tab located at the very bottom.

Click on Redeem Code tab under the Accounts section.

Paste any one of the three aforementioned codes provided during the live stream and click on Redeem.

The rewards tied to your pasted code will be sent via in-game email.

In-game code redemption settings in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that there is a 16-hour window since the code's release. Anyone redeeming the codes after the expiration time won't be able to access the rewards.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes through HoYoverse's official website

The following steps will help you obtain all three Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes:

Head to this link to open HoYoverse's official code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials tied to servers and your active character.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says Enter Redemption Code.

Click on Redeem.

HoYoverse official code redemption page for the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Readers can now head inside the game to acquire all the rewards.