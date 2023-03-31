When do Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes expire?

Recent announcements via the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program have provided a wealth of new information. The latest content, such as new characters and events of v3.6, will be available across all servers in less than two weeks.

The Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program premiered on the game's official Twitch channel, and was published on the YouTube channel as well. The redemption codes provided by the Special Program are temporary and will expire after a specific period.

This article will outline the details of the codes from the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program and when they will be rendered invalid.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry date

The livestream for v3.6 has, as usual, revealed three new redemption codes with several rewards.

Codes and Rewards

The codes and the rewards they include are:

9ARE6VLJT34H: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores. KBRE7D4KA2MM: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 7S9X6V4JB2M9: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Players are advised to collect all the rewards before they expire to get the maximum benefit.

Expiry of codes

The redeem codes provided by Special Programs have a limited lifespan and will expire after a certain timeframe. Players have a window of only a few hours to redeem Primogems and other rewards using v3.6 codes. They will expire at 12:00 am on April 1, 2023 (UTC-4).

Specific times of expiry for different regions can be checked below:

UTC Time - April 1 at 4:00 am

- April 1 at 4:00 am CEST - April 1 at 6:00 am

- April 1 at 6:00 am Greenwich Mean Time - April 1 at 4:00 am

April 1 at 4:00 am Australian Eastern Time - April 1 at 3:00 pm

- April 1 at 3:00 pm Australian Central Time - April 1 at 2:00 pm

- April 1 at 2:00 pm Central European Time - April 1 at 5:00 am

- April 1 at 5:00 am Indian Standard Time - April 1 at 9:30 am

- April 1 at 9:30 am Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 8:00 pm

- March 31 at 8:00 pm Western European Time - April 1 at 4:00 am

Players can redeem the v3.6 codes in one of the following ways:

The official Genshin Impact website

Through the in-game option of redeeming codes from the "Accounts section"

The Special Program has left a lot of fans hyped up for the upcoming content in v3.6.

