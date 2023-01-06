Genshin Impact is a fresh game, given its routine updates add fresh content. A new patch is released every six weeks, unlocking more exciting possibilities for travelers. Along with new areas, quests, and events, the gatcha aspect of the game gets a boost as the banners of featured obtainable characters and weapons also change.

In every update, players hunt to earn and save the most important in-game currency in Primogems, usable to obtain characters and weapons. Often, the developers announce codes that can be used to redeem in-game rewards, including the hard-earned Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.4 special program to reveal new codes

Genshin Impact is all set for the 3.4 update, and players are excited about the upcoming updates. The livestream for the update on January 6 at 7:00 am (UTC-5) is scheduled to reveal new codes that will offer Primogems and other rewards to the players. Players will be able to redeem them for 16 hours after their release.

Redeeming codes through the official website

A HoYoverse account is needed to redeem rewards through the website (Image via genshin.hoyoverse.com)

Genshin Impact developers have created a section within the official website dedicated to redeeming codes. Players who want to redeem codes quickly without going through the long loading screen while opening the game can use the website.

The procedure to do the same is as follows:

Visit the official website for redeeming codes here Login using the account details for the game account Select the server where the rewards are to be sent Verify the player's name automatically loaded in the Character's Nickname section Type or paste the redemption code into the form Click the Redeem button

A message confirming that the players have successfully redeemed the code follows.

Redeeming codes through the game

The window for exchanging codes in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can use the in-game redeem feature, regardless of the device they use, whether mobile, PS, or PC. Follow these simple steps to redeem the code:

Open the Paimon's menu in the game Go to the Settings option on the left-hand side Click the Accounts section and go to Redeem Code option A new page pops up where players can enter the code Click on the "Exchange" button to redeem the rewards

Available redemption code

New players can redeem rewards from codes that will provide them with rewards like Primogems and Mora. They can only be claimed by the players once.

2T9AUV3YPV49

XBRSDNF6BP4R

GENSHINGIFT

Players can only exchange redemption codes with Adventure Rank 10 and above. Players receive emails through the in-game email system with the rewards when the codes are exchanged. Mails can be claimed up to 30 days after they are received. Hence, players are advised to claim the redemption code rewards as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.4 is all set to be released soon. New content like regions, characters, bosses, and events in the Latern Rite of Liyue is scheduled to be released. Players in the game are excitedly waiting for new announcements to keep them entertained with the ever-expanding world.

