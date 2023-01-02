Genshin Impact Across the Wilderness event: Release date, rewards, and gameplay details

Genshin Impact 3.3 has featured several major and minor events so far. The next one will go live on January 3. It is called Across the Wilderness and was officially announced on January 1.

Unlike events like Windtrace, Across the Wilderness is a brand new addition to Genshin Impact. Fortunately, the developers have offered some details regarding its end date and gameplay.

Timed challenges expected in Genshin Impact's Across the Wilderness event

The Across the Wilderness event will hit Genshin Impact servers at 10:00 am server time on January 3 and will be available until 03:59 am on January 13. This gives players a period of 10 days to complete the challenges.

Travelers must meet certain eligibility criteria to be able to interact with the Adventurers' Guild, which is needed to participate in the event:

Reach Adventure rank 20 Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom

This Archon Quest is the last Act of the Mondstadt storyline in Genshin Impact.

Travelers will have to collect Wilderness Balloons during the event (Image via HoYoverse)

In terms of gameplay, the event will see challenges involving the collection of Wilderness Balloons within a limited time. Players should try to acquire as many of these as they can to ensure better rewards.

Two different types of Wilderness Balloons will be available during the event, Harvest and Sonar. The former will contribute to the overall progress of collecting balloons, while the latter will make more Harvest Balloons appear near the traveler for some time.

For the first five days of the event, a new location will be unlocked for players. Moreover, gamers can even participate in Across the Wilderness with other players after inviting them to their world. This will make the event Co-op accessible.

Different Blessings available for travelers to choose from during upcoming event (Image via HoYoverse)

To further assist players in doing better in the event, Genshin Impact has also announced a special gadget called the Wilderness Compass, which will be available during Across the Wilderness. Travelers will get to use it to access certain Blessings that will make the challenges offered by the event easier. However, only one can be claimed per challenge and must be used when the compass is sufficiently charged from balloon collection.

Travelers can choose characters that can help them reach higher areas in this event. Anemo entities like Xiao, Kazuha, and Wanderer all have their own benefits that may help complete certain challenges easily. This, however, depends on the quests' locations. Kazuha can be a great option for the event, as he reduces sprinting stamina consumption by 20%, making it easier to run.

Travelers can expect several rewards like Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Mora upon completing the event's challenges.

Players are expected to obtain some hard-to-earn Primogems in the upcoming event while the second half of version 3.3 continues with its valuable banners. As Across the Wilderness allows players to participate in Co-op, it is expected to be a lot of fun for most Genshin Impact gamers.

