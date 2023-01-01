Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG game that players find entertaining due to their unique way of storytelling. Gatcha is also a massive aspect of the game, which might give an idea of what one has to spend money on.

However, players need to spend the in-game currency of Primogems to unlock characters and weapons, which can be easily obtained in various ways. Beginners often find themselves confused about farming for Primogems.

The following guide will suggest the five best ways for beginners in Genshin Impact to earn Primogems quickly.

How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact: Best ways for beginners

1) Exploration

A teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Exploration is arguably the best way to earn Primogems as beginners in the game. Initially, the map of Tevyat isn't completely lit up for players. The same can be done by unlocking the Statues of the Seven that can be seen in the dark areas of the map.

Once the map is lit up, players can explore further to unlock Teleport Waypoints and Domains. As a beginner, there will be plenty of unopened chests in the entire Mondstadt and the adjacent nation of Liyue. They provide 2-10 Primogems depending on the rarity, which can add up to a lot.

2) Adventurer Handbook Experience

Exploration tab in the Adventurer's Handbook (Image via Genshin Impact)

A great way for beginners to earn Primogems is by finishing the tasks in the Adventure Handbook Experience section, which can be accessed in the top right corner of the screen to the left of the Inventory menu or by pressing the F1 key.

The Experience tab in the Handbook has nine chapters with certain objectives to fulfill. Completing each chapter rewards players with 50-150 Primogems.

3) Quests

Active quests in the Quest menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Archon Quests form the main storyline of the game. Besides these, there are character story quests and other world quests.

Archon Quests and Character Quests always provide Primogems. However, they might be inaccessible to players under a certain Adventure Rank. In the meantime, players can do World Quests or explore the map to raise their Adventure EXP.

Although not all World Quests provide Primogems, players can check the rewards before navigating through a quest.

4) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions tab in the Adventurer's Handbook (Image via Genshin Impact)

Daily Commissions unlock when a player reaches AR 12 and completes the World Quest "Every Day a New Adventure." They are a dependable way of earning Primogems every day. Players can see their pending commissions in the Adventurer Handbook.

Each commission gives a reward of 10 Primogems. Players can talk to Katheryne at the Adventurer's Guild to claim a bonus reward of 20 Primogems upon completing all four commissions. Thus, a total of 60 Primogems can be earned every day through commissions.

5) Spiral Abyss

The Abyssal Corridor (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss is a domain that is unlocked in AR 20 and can be reached through a wormhole in Cape Oath. The Abyssal Corridor has a total of eight floors which can give 100 Primogems for every three stars a player obtains.

Enemies get more challenging as the floors increase, hence, beginners can obtain only a certain number of Primogems from the Spiral Abyss before leveling up their characters and weapons.

Besides the above-mentioned methods, players can also earn a few Primogems by using the following features:

The window for redeeming Codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Adventure Rank Rewards can be obtained by talking to Katheryne in the Adventurer's Guild. Although it is not a dependable way to earn Primogems, new players can get 50 and 75 Primogems when they reach AR 4 and 12, respectively.

The Tutorial menu appears as a question mark on the screen whenever there are unread tutorials. Players can get one Primogem for going through each tutorial.

HoYoLAB's official site provides the feature of Daily Check-In where players can get daily rewards by signing in. 60 Primogems can be earned per month in this way.

Several achievements can be obtained, which provide 5-20 Primogems each. They can be found in the Paimon menu.

Genshin Impact provides new players to get several rewards through redemption codes that can be redeemed from the official website or the Settings menu in the game. The codes are redeemable only once and are as follows:

GENSHINGALAXY

GENSHINGIFT

GENSHINEPIC

GS6ACJ775KNV

SBNBUK67M37Z

Beginners are urged to capitalize on these methods to gain primogems.

