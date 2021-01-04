All luxurious chest locations in Genshin Impact

Luxurious chests are the rarest chests in Genshin Impact found in various hidden spots and shrines.

Genshin Impact boasts of four types of in-game chests:

Common chests

Exquisite chests

Precious chests

Luxurious chests

Being the rarest of its kind, luxurious chests reward players with primogems, adventure rank EXP, and random sigils. Luxurious chests in Genshin Impact also help players earn Mora and an assorted collection of weapons, artifacts, and character exp items.

Given that luxurious chests are one of the most rewarding chests in Genshin Impact, players are always on the lookout for one of its secret locations. For those having trouble locating them, here’s a detailed guide on how and where to find them in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious chests in Genshin Impact

The map of Genshin Impact, Mondstadt, features multiple locations where players can find a luxurious chest:

Inside the Mondstadt Cathedral Tower

Close to the Stone Fence near the God Statue

Inside the Knights of Favonius Tower

Near the Stormbearer Mountains Water Fall

Inside the Dadaupa Gorge

Southwest of Cecilia Garden

Inside the Stormterror’s Lair Tower

In the Hidden Island in the middle of the ocean

A luxurious chest in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Luxurious chests spawn in all the locations mentioned above. They can spawn on the map for two reasons:

As a reward for solving respective puzzles

As a reward for completing world quests

Apart from these, luxurious chests can also spawn inside a Shrine of Depth with increased rewards. The usual rewards in a luxurious chest are:

Primogems (10-40)

Adventure Rank EXP (30-60)

Random Sigils (4-10)

Weapons

Artifacts

Character EXP Item

Luxurious chests spawned inside shrines have a chance of containing additional rewards as well. Given that there are eight different locations for players to unlock one, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to locate and unlock one.

