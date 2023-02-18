How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes on PC, Mobile, and PS

Genshin Impact stays up-to-date by continuously introducing new content through regular updates, making the game feel fresh. The game releases a new patch every six weeks, providing exciting opportunities for players to explore. This includes new regions, tasks, events, and changes to the Gatcha system, which offers characters and weapons.

In each update, players aim to collect and save Primogems, a crucial in-game currency used to obtain characters and weapons. Developers often release codes that players can use to redeem in-game rewards, including Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.5 special program revealed new codes

Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "KARU3RG6NY65"

Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "5SRC28YNNYP9"

Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 " SB8UJ9H7NH8V"



The latest Genshin Impact 3.5 live stream has released new codes to redeem 300 Primogems and several other rewards. Here are the steps players can use to redeem PC, Mobile, and PS codes.

Redeeming codes through the official website

A HoYoverse account is needed to redeem rewards through the website (Image via genshin.hoyoverse.com)

The developers of Genshin Impact have made it convenient for players to redeem codes by creating a dedicated section on the game's official website. This allows players to redeem codes without going through the game's lengthy loading screen. Players must follow a few simple steps to redeem codes on the website.

First, they need to visit the official website to redeem codes.

Once there, they will be prompted to log in using their account details for the game.

After logging in, players must select the server where they want to receive the rewards.

Next, the player's name will be automatically loaded into the "Character's Nickname" section.

Players should then type or paste the redemption code into the provided form.

Finally, they must click the "Redeem" button to complete the process.

This method of redeeming codes through the website is beneficial for players who want to redeem multiple codes or who are experiencing issues with the game's loading screen.

Redeeming codes through the game

The window for exchanging codes in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Regardless of their device, Genshin Impact players can easily redeem codes using the in-game redeem feature. This includes mobile, PlayStation, and PC users. To redeem a code within the game, players should follow the steps outlined below:

First, open Paimon's menu within the game.

Then, go to the Settings option, which can be found on the left-hand side of the screen.

From there, players should click on the "Accounts" section and choose the "Redeem Code" option.

A new page will pop up where players can enter the code.

Once the code has been entered correctly, players should click on the "Exchange" button to redeem the rewards associated with the code.

Overall, the in-game redeem feature in Genshin Impact is a quick and easy way for fans to redeem codes, regardless of their device. Following these simple steps, players can quickly redeem their codes and receive in-game rewards.

Codes are available for new Genshin Impact players to redeem and receive rewards such as Primogems and Mora. These codes can only be used once by each player. The following is an example of a redemption code:

2T9AUV3YPV49

XBRSDNF6BP4R

GENSHINGIFT

To redeem a code and receive rewards such as Primogems and Mora, players must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher. The rewards are sent via in-game email and can be claimed within 30 days of receiving the email. It is recommended that players claim their rewards promptly.

Genshin Impact 3.5 is imminent, and it will introduce new content, such as characters, quests, and events. Players eagerly anticipate further announcements and updates to keep them engaged with the game's expanding universe.

