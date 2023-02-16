Genshin Impact 3.5 Redeem Codes: How to get them and livestream countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced that the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream will air on Twitch at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on February 17, 2023. The YouTube broadcast will begin at 8:00 am (UTC-5) on the same day as its Twitch counterpart.

Travelers should know that the Twitch livestream doesn't stay up after it airs, but the YouTube one will still be around. Thus, anybody who misses this Special Program can check it out on the latter platform.

One of the most important aspects of the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream is that it will contain three redeem cdes that will bestow players 300 Primogems and other decent free loot.

The only problem is that these promotional codes expire in a day. Players are, therefore, urged to use them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream redeem codes will be spread throughout the Special Program

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream will air at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on February 17, 2023, and players will be able to get all three redeem codes within that hour. These codes will be spread throughout the Special Program, so they won't all be available right away.

That said, players are not required to watch the Special Program to get all three redeem codes. Various websites will post them for those who have no interest in watching the broadcast just to get Primogems.

Such details will also be flooded on social media. Players won't have any issues finding this information once it gets released to the public.

How to use the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream redeem codes

You can redeem it in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two methods for using redeem codes:

Enter them in the game. Enter them on the website.

The above image shows how you can enter everything through the game. Simply open up the Paimon Menu, go to Settings, select Account, and then pick the Redeem Now option. From there, enter a code and select Exchange.

The website method (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, players can enter the codes on the official Genshin Impact website. It's simple to navigate through, and it's the more convenient option for some players who copy codes from a website before pasting them here.

Choose whichever method is more convenient for you. You can't do both to get double the rewards.

Livestream countdown

Official artwork for the Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a hyperlink to an external countdown.

The announcement for this Special Program was made nearly two days before its broadcast to the public worldwide. Thus, some players might appreciate a countdown just in case they don't know what 7:00 am (UTC-5) is equal to in their respective time zone.

Keep in mind that the above countdown is solely for the Twitch broadcast. The YouTube version airs an hour later than what's shown above. You would have approximately a day after it airs to use all three new redeem codes for 300 Primogems.

All of the important details about Genshin Impact 3.5 will be revealed in that Special program. Apart from some neat codes, one can also expect to learn about the upcoming reruns, see some gameplay footage of Dehya and Mika, and other new content.

