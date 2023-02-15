Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream countdown, date, time, and Primogem codes

The date and time for the Special Program Livestream of Genshin Impact's version 3.5 has officially been announced by the developers on the game's social media platforms, including Twitter. The upcoming update will go live in less than two weeks, and during this live event, HoYoverse will announce all upcoming events and character banners.

The Special Program will be conducted on February 17 at 7:00 am (UTC-5) and will premiere on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. Fans can also watch it on the game's YouTube channel at 8:00 am (UTC-5).

Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Version 3.5 Special Program Preview

Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream, date, and timings for all different regions

With the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.5 update less than two weeks away, HoYoverse has officially announced the Special Program's date and time. During this live event, they will showcase the two newest playable units, Dehya and Mika, as well as reveal all the new events, banners, and other related information about the upcoming patch.

The Special Program will be conducted on February 17 at 7:00 am (UTC-5) and will premiere on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. Depending on each player's time zone, the exact timings will differ. Here's a countdown to the Special Program alongside the timings for different regions:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7:00 am

- February 17 at 7:00 am UTC Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

- February 17 at 12:00 pm CEST - February 17 at 2:00 pm

- February 17 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

February 17 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11:00 pm

- February 17 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10:00 pm

- February 17 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - February 17 at 1:00 pm

- February 17 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 pm

- February 17 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4:00 am

- February 17 at 4:00 am Western European Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

Fans who are interested in watching the Special Program can refer to the timings listed above and head to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. An hour later, the event will be livestreamed on their YouTube channel at 8:00 am (UTC-5).

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 2/17/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)

Special Program livestream codes and how to redeem them

During the Special Program, the developers will be providing three unique codes that can be redeemed by fans to obtain different items. The following rewards can be received by redeeming all three redemption codes:

100 Primogems + 50000 Mora

100 Primogems + 10 Enhancement Ores

100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit

These codes can be redeemed in two ways: The first option is to redeem them on the official Genshin Impact website, and the second is through an in-game feature.

Redeeming codes using the official website

1) Head to the official website at https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

2) Log in using your HoYoverse account credentials and it will auto-fill all of the required details.

3) Enter a valid code and click on Redeem.

Redeeming codes on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeeming codes inside the game

1) Log into Genshin Impact.

2) Access the Paimon Menu and click on Settings.

3) Go to the Account tab and click on Redeem Now.

3) Enter a valid code and press Exchange.

Redeeming codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The redemption codes generally expire after 16 hours, so it's recommended that players claim them as soon as possible. The rewards will be sent directly to the player's account within 15 minutes through the game's mail system.

