Genshin Impact codes active in February 2023: Steps to redeem free Primogems

There are currently four codes that work in Genshin Impact, and three of them give players free Primogems. Travelers can actually earn 170 of this precious currency if they use them all.

Keep in mind that one of these options requires players to have Prime Gaming. Those without that membership can't get its associated rewards.

Other than that, Genshin Impact players can choose to redeem the free Primogems in two ways:

The official website method The game method

It doesn't matter which method you choose to use. Just keep in mind that you can only claim the rewards once, and there are expiration dates to note for some of them.

List of all Genshin Impact codes in February 2023: Free Primogems and other rewards

Here is a list of all redeem codes in Genshin Impact that gives you Primogems, along with how many Primogems they give you:

DAQS9FPX2U35: 60

60 Prime Gaming Bundle #3 (this one should be unique for every player): 60

60 GENSHINGIFT: 50

FTRUFT7AT5SV is another one to use, but it doesn't include Primogems. This guide will now focus on the Prime Gaming Bundle before moving on to how you can redeem everything.

Note: Prime Gaming Bundle #4 won't have Primogems.

Prime Gaming Bundle

Players who do not have Prime Gaming can choose to sign up for it. The price will vary from region to region, but there is a free one-month trial included. If you already have Prime Gaming, here is a step-by-step guide on how to get the latest bundle:

Go to the Prime Gaming website and log in if you aren't already. Search for Genshin Impact. Click on the latest offer (Bundle #3 or #4, depending on when you're reading this article in February 2023). Claim it on its webpage and copy the unique code given to you.

From here, simply paste what you copied into the website or game.

Website method

Go to Genshin Impact's official website. Click on the "REDEEM CODE" option at the top to see a page similar to what's shown above. Log in if you haven't done so already. Everything here should be pretty self-explanatory, as you just need to:

Select your server. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on Redeem.

That's it. Some players prefer this method over the other one simply because they can easily paste everything and not have to boot up Genshin Impact to do so.

Game method

The game method isn't much different. Just boot up Genshin Impact and do the following:

Pause the game. Go to Settings, then Account, and finally, Redeem Now. Paste a code and then select Exchange.

The main advantage of this method is that you get to access the in-game mail much quicker. Which method you use is merely a matter of preference. At the very least, Travelers should be able to enjoy their free Primogems in February 2023.

