Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream time, date, and where to watch

The developers of Genshin Impact have recently revealed the date and time of their upcoming 3.5 Special Program, which is set to be an exciting event for the game's community. The announcement was made via various social media channels and included a confirmed date and time for the livestream.

The announcement is expected to be met with anticipation from the game's players, who eagerly await the latest updates to the Genshin Impact universe. With the livestream just a few days away, players can begin preparing for an exciting and informative session that promises to deliver thrilling surprises.

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream time and date in different regions

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The upcoming version is called Windblume's Breath and will be streamed on February 17, 7 am (UTC-5).

Although the developers have released the official date and time for the v3.5 Special Program, it's important to note that the livestreaming times may vary depending on the viewer's location. To provide clarity, the exact timings for the broadcast for all regions have been mentioned below:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7 am

- February 17 at 7 am UTC Time - February 17 at 12 pm

- February 17 at 12 pm CEST - February 17 at 2 pm

- February 17 at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12 pm

February 17 at 12 pm Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11 pm

- February 17 at 11 pm Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10 pm

- February 17 at 10 pm Central European Time - February 17 at 1 pm

- February 17 at 1 pm Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 pm

- February 17 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4 am

- February 17 at 4 am Western European Time - February 17 at 12 pm

Where to watch

Eager fans who want to catch the Special Program livestream can easily check the broadcast timings mentioned above and tune in to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

The show will also be available on YouTube, however, it will air an hour after the livestream. The developers of Genshin Impact announced the time of the availability of the program on YouTube to be 8 am (UTC-5) on February 17.

This much-awaited event is not only a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of what's in store for them in the game, but it also offers exciting rewards for those who tune in. The developers will be giving out three unique redemption codes during the show that can be used to redeem the following rewards: 300 Primogems, five Hero's Wit, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora.

Version 3.5 Special Program countdown

Below is a countdown timer for the upcoming Special Program that players can use to determine the broadcast time in their region. It's worth noting that the timer will remain the same in case of any changes to the event schedule. However, HoYoverse has been effective in maintaining their schedules to date, so rescheduling is unlikely.

This news is sure to get Genshin Impact fans excited, as the rewards can be incredibly useful in the game and provide a great boost to their gaming experience. With all the valuable information about the show and its rewards available, fans can make necessary arrangements to ensure they don't miss out on this exciting program.

