Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream: How to watch, Redeem code dates, and more

The much-awaited Genshin Impact 3.5 update will be released in less than 2 weeks, along with two brand-new characters, Dehya and Mika. HoYoverse will conduct a Special Program to reveal all the upcoming events and rerun banners for the next patch; however, they are yet to officially confirm the date.

Since the Special Program is usually conducted 10 to 12 days before the update, the show is expected to be live streamed on or around February 17. Fans can watch it on the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream expected dates and other details

Before every Genshin Impact update, HoYoverse conducts a Special Program which is live streamed on their official social media platforms. They reveal all the events, character banners, and other information for the upcoming patch during the show.

HoYoverse usually conducts the Special Program 10 to 12 days before the release of any upcoming patch. Since the next update is expected to take place on March 1, the show is expected to be livestreamed on or around February 17; however, depending on each player's time zone, the timing of the program may differ.

Assuming that the Genshin Impact v3.5 Special Program will be conducted on February 17 (UTC +8), the exact timings for the livestream are as follows:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7:00 am

- February 17 at 7:00 am UTC Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

- February 17 at 12:00 pm CEST - February 17 at 2:00 pm

- February 17 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

February 17 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11:00 pm

- February 17 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10:00 pm

- February 17 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - February 17 at 1:00 pm

- February 17 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 pm

- February 17 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4:00 am

- February 17 at 4:00 am Western European Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

Curious fans can refer to the above timings and head to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel to watch the Special Program livestream. The show will also be streamed on YouTube; however, it might take place a few hours after the Twitch show, similar to the v3.4 program.

During the show, HoYoverse will also give out three unique redemption codes that can be exchanged for the following rewards:

300 Primogems

Five Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

How to redeem the Special Program livestream codes

During every Special Program livestream, the developers share three unique codes that players can exchange for rewards, such as Primogems and Mora. Each code can only be used, and there are two ways to redeem it.

Redeeming codes inside the game

1) Log into the game.

2) Open the Paimon Menu and click on Settings.

3) Go to the Account option and click on Redeem Now.

3) Enter the valid code and press Exchange.

Redeem code using the in-game feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeeming codes on the official website

1) Head to the official Genshin Impact website - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

2) Log in using the HoYoverse account credentials, which will auto-fill in all the necessary details.

3) Enter a valid redemption code and click on Redeem.

Log in using Genshin Impact account credentials (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards are sent directly to each player's account via the in-game mail system within 15 minutes of redeeming the code. It is advised to redeem all the codes as soon as possible since they expire after 16 hours.

