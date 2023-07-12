Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch in Genshin Impact: All 3 locations and item details

Genshin Impact players might come across a mysterious Mora Pocketwatch at the end of Returning Curio world quest. This is a quest item that you can submit to Idiya. Successfully returning it to her will unlock interesting dialogues about the island instead of receiving any rewards. Keep in mind that you will have to complete the main event story quest for Returning Curio for this to pop up in the quest menu.

There is a chance that you might have already forgotten the locations where they buried the hidden treasure. In this article, we will cover all three locations mentioned by Idiya to find the mysterious Mora Pocketwatch in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8: All possible locations to find Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch

Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch is a legendary curio in Genshin Impact mentioned by NPC Idiya in the world quest "Returning Curio". In this quest, you will have to find three hidden mementos hidden in Veluriyam Mirage island. Doing so will allow the traveler to bury their memento somewhere on the island.

The legendary item will be located in the place chosen by players (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, you can choose between the following locations:

Someplace high up in the Silver Bottle Courtyard?

Let's hide it near the lake.

How about placing it at the entrance of Veluriyam Mirage?

There is no correct option here to find the Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch. Irrespective of which location is selected, you will find a glowing spot nearby to obtain the legendary item. Given below are brief details about the three burial locations and glowing spots.

Someplace high up in the Silver Bottle Courtyard?

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Choosing the first option will navigate Genshin Impact players to this location in Silver Bottle Courtyard. As shown in the picture, players will find the place they will bury their memento. Before or after burying the treasure, you can search the nearby trees to find another glowing spot.

Investigating it will provide you with the legendary item, Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch.

Let's hide it near the lake.

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players choose the lake, the Veluriyam Mirage's World quest will navigate you to this location. This is the only place where the legendary item is located a little farther from the treasure burial site.

To find the mysterious Mora Pocketwatch location, you will head south and travel across the lake to find a glowing spot near a tree.

How about placing it at the entrance of Veluriyam Mirage?

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last location Genshin Impact players can bury their memento and find the mysterious Mora Pocketwatch. As shown in the image above, you will be navigated to the entrance of Veluriyam Mirage.

Two glowing spots can be found almost right next to each other, making it the easiest option to find the legendary item.

What to do after obtaining Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch?

Once obtained, interact with Idiya again to hand this legendary item to her. There are no benefits to handing Idyia the Pocketwatch other than the opportunity to leave your mark on the history of the Veluriyam Mirage for future visitors. This could also be a hint that you might have another opportunity to visit this place in the next summer event in Genshin Impact.

