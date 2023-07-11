Genshin Impact 3.8 has 37 Joyeux Voucher Box locations in Veluriyam Mirage. Players must progress through the main event quest series to unlock more parts of the map. This article includes an interactive map showing off every spot where these collectibles can be found in the overworld. A backup photo of all 37 locations has also been provided in case the embed is taken down.

Note that this Genshin Impact 3.8 guide is primarily for finding the Joyeux Voucher Boxes in the overworld. Content like Hydro Eidolons, Chests, and Time Trial Challenges are separate matters altogether and won't be seen in the following interactive map.

Where to find all 37 Joyeux Voucher Box locations in Genshin Impact 3.8

Readers can zoom in and out of the above interactive map however they please. Likewise, they can pan it around to get a better look at the Joyeux Voucher Boxes they might be missing. All 37 spots are marked above with an icon of the event voucher.

Simply head to those locations and touch the floating bag to collect it. An image of what the item looks like is provided below for the reader's convenience.

This is what you're looking to collect (Image via HoYoverse)

Have any character physically touch the floating bag to receive 4x Joyeux Vouchers automatically. Collecting each item at all 37 locations means the total number of vouchers you could get from this activity is 148, which is almost enough to get Kaeya's free 4-star skin.

This minimap icon lets you know if you're nearby one of the Joyeux Voucher Boxes (Image via HoYoverse)

One thing worth noting is that players who get near any of the 37 locations will see an icon similar to what's shown in the above screenshot. Hence, anybody using the aforementioned interactive map can rely on this little feature to precisely find everything.

Map of all Joyeux Voucher Box locations in Genshin Impact 3.8

A photo of all 37 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above screenshot is a backup in case the interactive map is down. It shows the exact same locations in a single shot.

Players need to complete all three parts of Secret Summer Paradise to access the full map in Genshin Impact 3.8:

Part I: An Invitation From Afar!

Part II: Mirage Paradise in Crisis!

Part III: Dreams and First Encounters!

Completing the first part will allow Travelers to collect the first 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes. If you want all 37, you need to beat the remaining two quests, which are already out by now.

Rewards

This is what his new skin looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

The main rewards for obtaining Joyeux Voucher Boxes in Genshin Impact 3.8 are Primogems and Kaeya's new skin. Collecting 150 vouchers in total will give you 150 Primogems and Sailwind Shadow. Make sure to visit the Secret Summer Paradise event page and select Collection on Cloud Nine to see all the rewards.

That page will also tell you how many vouchers you have collected thus far. Don't forget to do Time Trial Challenges and open some chests to obtain more of this valuable currency in Genshin Impact 3.8.

