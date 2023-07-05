How to get free Kaeya skin in Genshin Impact: Veluriyam Mirage Joyeux vouchers guide

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update is finally out with a lot of exciting content, including the flagship summer event called Secret Summer Paradise. There is also a brand-new character skin, Sailwind Shadow, for the 4-star Cryo unit Kaeya. Luckily, the outfit can be obtained for free by participating in the summer event and completing a few simple tasks.

These tasks mostly involve exploration in the new area called Veruliyam Mirage or Bottleland. It is an event-exclusive region and will only be available for the duration of Genshin Impact version 3.8.

This article will guide players on how to obtain Kaeya's outfit for free.

Genshin Impact: Collect 150 Joyeux Vouchers to get Kaeya's new character outfit for free

Obtain 150 vouchers to unlock Kaeya's skin (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has released a brand-new skin, Sailwind Shadow, for the 4-star character Kaeya. It can be obtained for free by participating in the Secret Summer Paradise event.

To unlock the outfit, travelers must collect 150 Joyeux Vouchers. These can only be obtained in the new event region called Veruliyam Mirage or Bottleland.

It should be noted that there are three ways to obtain Joyeux Vouchers in Genshin Impact.

The first method is to open all the chests across the new event map. The second is to complete all the time trials, puzzles, and Choo-Choo challenges. The final method is to collect Voucher Boxes, which offer four vouchers and can be found all over the Veruliyam Mirage region.

All day one 20 Voucher Box locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily, the in-game mini-map marks the location of the Voucher Boxes when one gets closer to them.

Currently, only half of the Veruliyam Mirage map is accessible, so there are only 20 boxes available. Travelers can check out their locations in the above Genshin Impact Interactive Map.

Kaeya's skin is a 4-star item (Image via HoYoverse)

Once travelers have collected all 150 Joyeux Vouchers, they can claim Kaeya's character outfit from the event menu in the Collection on Cloud Nine section.

It is important to remember that his skin is available for free only during the Secret Summer Paradise time-limited event. After the event ends, the skin will be transferred to Paimon's Bargains shop. Players will then need to exchange 1680 Genesis Crystals to unlock the outfit.

Furthermore, as travelers collect all the Joyeux Vouchers and unlock Kaeya's skin, they will also get the following rewards:

Primogems x150

Mora x1,00,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment x2

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x2

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x2

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x2

Varuda Turquoise Fragment x2

The Secret Summer Paradise limited event and region will be available for the entire duration of version 3.8. Thus, players can take their time to explore the new region and obtain their free rewards, including the new character outfit.

