There are currently 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes to collect at the start of Genshin Impact 3.8's Secret Summer Paradise event, and collecting everything shown here will give Travelers 80 vouchers. That's more than half the requirement for unlocking Kaeya's new skin. This currency can be a bit hard to collect normally, so getting this much just by touching a floating bag is quite convenient for most players.

Note that this article was written when there were just 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes. More may be introduced as more parts of the map get unlocked as the event progresses. The following interactive map should automatically be updated once that happens.

Interactive map of all 20 Joyeux Voucher Box locations in Genshin Impact 3.8

This interactive map shows all Joyeux Voucher Box locations in Genshin Impact 3.8. One thing worth noting is that the bottom two locations are underground, so keep that in mind when searching that area.

Travelers can approach each spot however they please. If they get near one, they should see an icon on the minimap identical to what's shown in the following image.

These bags appear on the minimap when you get near them (Image via HoYoverse)

The minimap icon of a white bag is what you will see while searching a location for a nearby Joyeux Voucher Box. An arrow next to the icon will indicate whether it's at a higher or lower elevation from your current position. Using the above photo as an example, you are at a lower altitude lower than where the bag would be since the arrow is pointing upward.

This little tip should be handy as you use the previously posted interactive map to find all Joyeux Voucher boxes in Genshin Impact 3.8.

All 20 locations

This is a map of all 20 locations from the start of the 3.8 update (Image via HoYoverse)

In case the interactive map embed isn't working, you can consult the above image to find all 20 Joyeux Voucher locations. Just go to any of the above spots, and you should be able to find these bags without much of a problem. Remember to look at the minimap if the above map isn't clear enough regarding elevation.

Now that you know how to collect Joyeux Voucher boxes, it's time to cover how you can spend this currency in Genshin Impact 3.8.

How to get the Kaeya skin in Genshin Impact 3.8

This is what the Kaeya skin looks like in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have collected at least 150 vouchers, visit the Secret Summer Paradise's event page. Afterward, select the Collection on Cloud Nine option. Kaeya's skin will be available to collect from the bottom left corner of the following screen. You can then equip it to the character whenever you want.

That menu will also tell you how much more you need to collect to be eligible for this free skin. On a related note, you can collect all sorts of other rewards on the same menu screen based on how many vouchers you have collected thus far, with the cap currently being 270.

