Genshin Impact 3.8 free character and outfit rewards: Everything to know

Genshin Impact 3.8 will include a free character in the Secret Summer Paradise event and two new outfits. HoYoverse has already revealed some official information on these topics. For example, Layla is believed to be the free 4-star character available from the Secret Summer Paradise event. However, HoYoverse has only stated that players can obtain her through the condition "Meet the Invitation Criteria and Invite."

Travelers should also know that the new outfits offered in this update belong to Kaeya and Klee, although only the former's is free. This article provides details on the recent update. Note that HoYoverse was not 100% specific on how to claim all the new free content.

Genshin Impact 3.8 free character

The recent livestream showed who the free character was (Image via HoYoverse)

The date and time of the Secret Summer Paradise are yet to be revealed. All Travelers know is that Genshin Impact 3.8 launches on July 5, 2023, indicating that the main event should begin sometime later. Likewise, there is no information on Layla's "Invitation Criteria."

All that's known is that players must participate in the Secret Summer Paradise to unlock a free copy of Layla. She is a 4-star Cryo Sword user who can create shields with her Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, Travelers can expect to get a Crown of Insight and over 1,000 Primogems by completing the Secret Summer Paradise event in Genshin Impact 3.8.

There are four main parts of this major event:

Spino Blaster: Use a water cannon to hit some mid-air targets.

Use a water cannon to hit some mid-air targets. Sojourns of the Barking Fox: Complete some speed trials with the Barking Fox toy.

Complete some speed trials with the Barking Fox toy. Dance of Flashing Thought: This is a combat trial where players eliminate various enemies.

This is a combat trial where players eliminate various enemies. Bing-Bang Finchball: Launch Finchballs in this tabletop game.

These activities will likely be tied to how players can summon Layla for free in the upcoming update.

Kaeya outfit

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers~

In Version 3.8, you will be able to get Kaeya's new outfit "Sailwind Shadow" for free. Let's check it out together!



Click to View Details:



#GenshinImpact #Kaeya "Psst, c'mon, let's sneak off on an adventure! But nobody else can know."Dear Travelers~In Version 3.8, you will be able to get Kaeya's new outfit "Sailwind Shadow" for free. Let's check it out together!Click to View Details: hoyo.link/60sJDBAd "Psst, c'mon, let's sneak off on an adventure! But nobody else can know."Dear Travelers~ In Version 3.8, you will be able to get Kaeya's new outfit "Sailwind Shadow" for free. Let's check it out together!Click to View Details: hoyo.link/60sJDBAd#GenshinImpact #Kaeya https://t.co/ayBnlUia9r

Kaeya's outfit in the upcoming update is called Sailwind Shadow. The HoYoLAB article embedded in the above Tweet merely states that players need to participate in the Secret Summer Paradise event to acquire this costume. This skin will be available for 1,680 Genesis Crystals in future version updates.

The Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program revealed that players would exchange Joyeux Vouchers to obtain this costume, yet no specific number was listed.

Klee outfit

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers~

Klee's new outfit "Blossoming Starlight" will be available soon. Let's check out the outfit's details~



Click to View Details:



#GenshinImpact #Klee "Klee-fi-fo-fum, I'm a mage just like my mom!" — Klee's Outfit "Blossoming Starlight"Dear Travelers~Klee's new outfit "Blossoming Starlight" will be available soon. Let's check out the outfit's details~Click to View Details: hoyo.link/27tJDBAd "Klee-fi-fo-fum, I'm a mage just like my mom!" — Klee's Outfit "Blossoming Starlight"Dear Travelers~Klee's new outfit "Blossoming Starlight" will be available soon. Let's check out the outfit's details~Click to View Details: hoyo.link/27tJDBAd#GenshinImpact #Klee https://t.co/6zd6amkvTW

Travelers who don't mind spending real-world money on an in-game skin could spend 1,350 Genesis Crystals to get Klee's Blossoming Starlight outfit. Note that from version 4.0 onward, this costume will cost 1,680 Genesis Crystals. Also, purchasing a skin does not provide you with a copy of the character.

In this case, players who buy Blossoming Starlight will not receive Klee by purchasing her outfit. Anybody interested in the character must roll on her personal banner, Sparkling Steps, which coincidentally launches at the start of the 3.8 update.

HoYoverse will announce more official details when the new event launches in Genshin Impact 3.8.

