Genshin Impact 3.8 countdown and Maintenance schedule

Based on the current update schedule of Genshin Impact, the upcoming version 3.8 will be released on July 5, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Although the new patch will not introduce any new playable character, it will feature some long-awaited rerun banners. The developers will also add a new event-exclusive region called Bottleland for the version 3.8 flagship event, Secret Summer Paradise.

Before travelers can enjoy the aforementioned content, the officials will conduct a short maintenance to implement all the changes. While the update will take place simultaneously on all servers, the exact timings will vary for each player depending on their time zones.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 maintenance schedule for all regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Version 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise" Preview Page is here!



View Event Details >>>



"Welcome to the Veluriyam Mirage. I hope you can relax and enjoy some respite from your tiring journey."



#GenshinImpact Genshin Impact Version 3.8 PreviewThe Version 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise" Preview Page is here!View Event Details >>> hoyo.link/8bUKDBAd "Welcome to the Veluriyam Mirage. I hope you can relax and enjoy some respite from your tiring journey." Genshin Impact Version 3.8 PreviewThe Version 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise" Preview Page is here!View Event Details >>> hoyo.link/8bUKDBAd"Welcome to the Veluriyam Mirage. I hope you can relax and enjoy some respite from your tiring journey."#GenshinImpact https://t.co/siaP2HcIaI

HoYoverse is yet to officially announce the release date of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 patch, but as mentioned, it is expected to go live on July 5, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), based on the update schedule.

Here's a list of the Genshin Impact 3.8 maintenance schedule for all major regions and a universal countdown indicating the time left until the new update goes live:

American Timezones (July 4, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European Timezones (July 4-5, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian Timezones (July 5, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

It is important to remember that while the maintenance is ongoing, all the servers will be offline, and players won't be able to log in to the game. Therefore, it is advised that travelers complete any unfinished quest and use resin beforehand.

Once the maintenance is completed, all Genshin Impact players will also receive a compensation of 600 Primogems, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

The Phase I banners will be available as soon as the new update goes live, which means the above countdown also indicates the time left until Eula and Klee's rerun banners.

Poll : 0 votes