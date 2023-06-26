Genshin Impact version 3.8 will be released in less than 10 days. HoYoverse has already announced all the upcoming 5-star characters for both phases of the upcoming game update. However, the developer is yet to reveal the 4-star units and weapons that will receive an increased drop rate in the next patch. Luckily, there have been several leaks that have shared information on the Event Wishes.

Based on these leaks, the version 3.8 banners will feature some of the best 4-star units in Genshin Impact, such as Faruzan and Rosaria. Travelers will find everything they need to know about the upcoming banners in the next game update.

Disclaimer: Part of the article is based on leaks and thus is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.8: All 4-star characters and weapon banners leaked

Phase I (July 5 - July 26)

Mero @merlin_impact : Eula / Klee

4 : Mika Toma Razor : Eula / Klee: Mika Toma Razor 5⭐: Eula / Klee4⭐: Mika Toma Razor

The first phase banners will be available as soon as the Genshin Impact version 3.8 update goes online. The developer has already confirmed that Eula and Klee will be getting their rerun in the first half of the upcoming patch. In addition, based on the leaks from Mero, Mika, Thoma, and Razor are likely to be the featured 4-star units in this phase.

While the 3.8 Special Program livestream did not reveal any of the upcoming weapon banners, fans can expect the following weapons in the Phase I Epitome Invocation banner, courtesy of @hxg_diluc:

Songs of Broken Pines (5-star Claymore)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star Catalyst)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow)

Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

While it may not look like the most appealing banner, it does feature some good weapons, such as the Favonius Lancer and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. Phase I will last 21 days and end on July 26, 2023.

Phase II

Phase II of Genshin Impact version 3.8 will begin on July 26, 2023, and will feature Kokomi and Wanderer as the rate-up 5-star characters. Furthermore, based on the leaks via @GenshinUniverse, it is speculated that Faruzan, Yanfei, and Rosaria will likely be on the Event Wishes of this half.

In addition, travelers can expect Kokomi and Wanderer's signature weapons - Everlasting Moonglow and Tulaytullah's Remembrance - in the second phase weapon banner. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on the 4-star weapon line-up, so Genshin Impact players may have to wait for an official announcement.

