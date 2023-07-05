Genshin Impact 3.8 redeem codes: How to claim free Primogems in July 2023

Any Genshin Impact player worth their salt will be aware of how precious Primogems are. Thus, any active redeemable code that provides the same is a boon provided by the developer, and you shouldn't waste any time in claiming them, lest they expire. July 2023 has its own list of active redeemable codes that Genshin Impact players should make a note of.

For those unaware, Primogems are the premium currency in Genshin Impact. According to the game's wiki page, they can be used to replenish Original Resin, buy Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fate in Paimon's Bargains or the Wishes menu, and purchase Battle Pass levels.

With its wide variety of exciting uses, it is no surprise that players are always eager to get their hands on more of this premium currency.

List of all Genshin Impact 3.8 Redeem Codes in July 2023 for free Primogems and other loot

The active redeem codes for Primogem and other loot that you can utilize in July 2023 are as follows:

NS92PG6DB52M (3.8 PRIMOCODE) - 60x Primogem and 5x Adventurer's Experience

- 60x Primogem and 5x Adventurer's Experience WTQ2E83WS869 - 60x Primogem and 5x Adventurer's Experience

- 60x Primogem and 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT - 60x Primogem and 3x Hero's Wit

The first code was made available on July 5, following the release of 3.8 for players worldwide. We will keep updating this page as and when new redeem codes are made active for the rest of the month. You are encouraged to keep an eye on the same to remain up-to-date on the matter.

Note: This list doesn't include uniquely-generated codes from third-party collaborations or web events that may happen in the future.

How can players claim Genshin Impact Redeem codes?

Remember that you will only be able to use a redeem code once. There are two ways to do so - on the official website and in-game.

Redeeming code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

To do the former, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official website to redeem the codes.

Log in on that page, select your server, and then input the redeem code in the required, blank field.

Click on Redeem, and you will receive all the contents of that particular code in your in-game mail.

Redeeming codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem codes in-game, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the title and make your way to the Paimon Menu.

Once there, select Settings and then Account.

Choose Redeem Now and paste your selected redeem code.

Both methods are straightforward and easy, with the latter not requiring you to log in and input server details. It is up to you to decide which one to use, as it doesn't make any difference.

With the launch of Genshin Impact 3.8, the community is eagerly waiting for Fontaine 4.0, which is slated to arrive sometime in the third week of August 2023. Leaks indicate that players are in for a treat, with new weapons, characters, and a region to explore and immerse themselves into.

